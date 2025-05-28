Illegal aliens arrested in fatal jet ski hit-and-run crash that killed teen Air Force recruit; Abbott calls for death penalty

Two illegal immigrants have been arrested in a deadly jet ski hit-and-run crash in Texas over Memorial Day weekend that took the life of a teen Air Force recruit. The governor of Texas has called for the suspect to face the death penalty in the tragic case.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced in a press release on Tuesday that an illegal alien was involved in the jet ski accident that killed the teenage woman.

'Ava Moore’s senseless death was caused by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country in the first place.'

"On Sunday, Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez — an illegal alien from Venezuela — struck and killed an 18-year-old woman, Ava Moore, on Lake Grapevine with a jet ski," Paxton stated in the news release.

According to authorities, the 21-year-old Gonzalez was riding a jet ski when she mowed over Moore while she was kayaking on Lake Grapevine.

KDFW-TV obtained the arrest affidavit, which claimed that the jet ski was "traveling at a high rate of speed and dangerously close to other people in the water," according to a summary from the outlet. Witnesses allegedly told investigators that the victim attempted to paddle away from the speeding jet ski before she was violently struck from behind by the speeding personal watercraft.

The news outlet reported that Gonzalez fled the crime scene with fellow illegal alien — 21-year-old Maikel Coello Perozo. Meanwhile, the female passenger who was on the jet ski with Gonzalez remained at the scene and was interviewed by first responders, according to a statement from the Texas Game Wardens.

The pair drove away in a vehicle, then Perozo committed a hit-and-run after striking another car while attempting to leave the area, the Grapevine Police Department stated.

RELATED: Texas police arrest illegal immigrant in teen cheerleader's murder, mother 'praying for justice' for her slain child

Gonzalez and Perozo — who are both reportedly in the U.S. illegally — were reportedly tracked down by Attorney General Paxton’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and arrested around 11 a.m. on Tuesday at a Dallas-area home. The residence was allegedly surrounded by officers and agents with the Grapevine Police Department, the Dallas Police Department, the Texas Game Wardens, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Homeland Security.

The New York Post reported that Moore suffered severe head trauma after being struck by the jet ski, and later died at a local hospital.

Gonzalez has been charged with second-degree felony manslaughter, and her bond is set at $500,000, according to KDFW.

Texas Game Warden Captain Joseph Quintero stated that Gonzalez could face more charges as the investigation continues.

The Texas Game Wardens are handling the investigation into the jet ski accident fatality, while the Grapevine Police Department is investigating the related automotive hit-and-run incident.

Joshua Johnson — the acting field office director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Dallas — confirmed that Gonzalez and Perozo are Venezuelan nationals in the United States illegally, according to MySanAntonio.com.

Johnson noted that both illegal aliens crossed the U.S. southern border in 2023 or 2024. He added that the duo were arrested at the time of illegal entry, processed for a notice to appear in immigration court, and then released.

Johnson also said that Gonzalez and Perozo will have to appear in front of an immigration judge to determine whether they will be deported back to Venezuela.

RELATED: Illegal immigrant charged in brutal rape and murder of Rachel Morin, 10 months after Maryland mother of 5 was murdered

Paxton stated, "Ava Moore’s senseless death was caused by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country in the first place. My heart breaks for Ava’s family and friends, and my prayers are with them as they face this tragedy."

Paxton stressed, "My office will continue to work with local, state, and national law enforcement partners to secure justice for Ava.”

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shared a news video clip of the jet ski hit-and-run incident on the X social media platform with the caption: "Welcome to Texas. Here’s your Death Penalty."

Moore's family emphasized that "forgiveness" will be paramount in moving forward following the tragedy.

“This is a difficult time for all involved, but also an opportunity for our beautiful girl to continue to impact our community,” Moore's family said in a statement that was shared during a press conference on Wednesday, according to NewsNation.

“Out of this tragedy, God will make good — and that only can be accomplished through forgiveness,” the family added.

According to a GoFundMe campaign launched to financially assist Moore's family with her funeral, the teen graduated from Timber Creek High School in 2024, where she was an "outstanding student and athlete."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $35,000.

Moore reportedly had just returned to Texas from Colorado to visit her parents after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School just over a week before the tragic accident.

Moore was purportedly just weeks away from starting basic training before she was killed on Sunday.

Moore’s former basketball coach, Ke’Sha Blanton, said she was "a four-star general in the making."

"Ava was everything this country would want to represent it," Blanton told KRDO-TV.

The U.S. Air Force Academy said in a statement that Moore had "accepted an appointment to join the Academy as a member of the Class of 2029."

Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind said, "We lost an exemplary teammate this weekend — cadet candidate Ava Moore, whose passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met."

"Ava’s constant happiness and attitude helped her squadron get through the challenges of the prep school, and her drive to excel was on display as she sought out leadership positions to improve herself and her team," Bauernfeind continued. "Our team is focused on providing support to Ava’s family, her prep school squadron, the prep school women’s basketball team, and the entire academy family."

You can watch a local newscast from KDFW regarding the jet ski hit-and-run incident here.

RELATED: 'Disgusting': AP torn to shreds for dismissing illegal immigrant murder suspect in Laken Riley killing, blaming toxic masculinity

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!