Report claims fired USAID employees are plotting to overthrow Trump using color revolution tactics

After the Department of Government Efficiency found rampant waste, fraud, and corruption in the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Trump administration fired nearly all of its 10,000 employees as part of a broader effort to dismantle the agency and transfer its functions to the State Department.

“Let me just remind you, USAID was a CIA front,” says Glenn Beck. “This is the group of people that started color revolutions all over the world, which is how to topple a nation.”

Now, a recent story has suggested that some of these former employees may be planning to use their color revolution tactics to undermine President Trump’s power and plot regime change.

“Some of the democracy-building experts President Donald Trump fired this year from the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department are now reapplying the skills and knowledge they built up over decades to undermine Trump’s power,” Glenn’s co-host Stu Burguiere reads from a NOTUS article .

The piece goes on to quote a currently employed, anonymous federal official: “Take it from those of us who worked in authoritarian countries. We’ve become one. They were so quick to disband AID, the group that supposedly instigates color revolutions. But they’ve done a very foolish thing. You just released a bunch of well-trained individuals into your population. If you kept our offices going and had us play solitaire in the offices, it might have been safer to keep your regime.”

“What they're saying here is that they are plotting regime change in our own country,” Glenn translates.

And this isn’t just a broad idea. These usurpers have intricate plans that are already in motion.

Former USAID employees “are holding workshops on a tactic called non-cooperation. They're building a network of government workers willing to engage in even minor acts of rebellion in the office. They're planting the seeds of what they hope could become a nationwide general strike,” Stu continues reading from the article. “Some in the informal network of the Trump opponents are sharing an old CIA pamphlet with allies who still work in the government. It's called simple sabotage.”

“You have Democrats that have been so convinced that USAID is going to starve people to death because [Trump] cut it, and now the ‘aid’ workers are quote unquote planning revolution,” scoffs Glenn.

But he’s not surprised. The left has branded itself as the party of violent uprisings. Glenn revisits three recent news stories that prove this.

To hear them, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.