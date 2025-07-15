Homeless man makes 'horrific' discovery near dumpster at Los Angeles parking lot, police say

California police are investigating a gruesome discovery made by a homeless person near a dumpster on Saturday morning in the Panorama City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Officers responded to a call regarding a dead body at about 7 a.m. at an address on the 8200 block of Van Nuys Boulevard. They said the body appeared to be that of a 3-to-5-year-old boy, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

'I don't know the cause of death of this individual. ... But no one deserves to be handled in this manner.'

Police did not indicate in what condition the body was found but said the death was suspicious.

"This is horrific, and it impacts every single one of us that comes to these scenes, everyone at home who hears about these scenes," LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar said to KABC-TV.

"We've got mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, anyone — you don't have to be one of those to know how horrific this is," she added. "I don't know the cause of death of this individual. Again, that will be up to the coroner to determine. But no one deserves to be handled in this manner."

RELATED: Homeless woman left to die inside impounded vehicle after getting injured by drunk driver, lawsuit says

Police said they are interviewing witnesses from the area and looking for footage captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

The county coroner will determine the cause of death for the family.

"To be left out and discovered by a stranger is absolutely horrible, and the detectives on this case are from our Abused Child Unit," Aguilar continued. "This is all they deal with, and they are passionate about that, and I have no doubt that they will identify and hold the person responsible for this."

Residents of the neighborhood set up a small memorial of candles and stuffed animals for the boy, in the hope that justice will be served.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!