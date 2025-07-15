CLOUD SEEDING: A futile attempt to add to God’s recipe

The flooding in West Texas has devastated the state, with over 100 reported dead and even more still missing.

As the devastation has swept across America, many skeptics have pointed the finger at cloud seeding, which creates rainfall by spraying small particles into clouds, usually made of silver iodide.

Rainmaker was operating in the area a few days before the floods, but CEO Augustus Doricko denies that cloud seeding could have had anything to do with it — and told Will Cain on “The Will Cain Show” that he’s simply stewarding creation.

“My intention is to serve God. I think that in Genesis 1:26-28 and then throughout the Psalms and the rest of the Bible, God tells us to take dominion over and steward creation both for our sake, creation's itself, and then to honor Him,” Doricko told Cain.

“And so if there are droughts, and we have the tools to mitigate the damage done by them for our sake and for nature itself, then we should deploy those for the sake of tending to and stewarding the world. And if we weren’t to do that, if we were to ban cloud seeding wholesale despite knowing that it's safe, despite knowing it could help alleviate these problems, we’d be abdicating our God-given responsibility to be stewards of the world,” he added.

BlazeTV host Steve Deace is unimpressed with Doricko’s beliefs.

“What was expressed in that clip in my view is that we can add to God’s recipe. All right? What things like dams and irrigation systems do is work within the confines of that recipe,” Deace says. “In this case, he is saying we can add to it. We can maybe even do it better than what is currently the way it is currently being done.”

“And that’s what I’m concerned about. It’s not necessarily the technology itself. It’s the people and the rationale for doing it,” he continues.

“What I heard there was hubris. ‘We can change the environment. We can do it better.’”

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve's take on national politics, Christian worldview, and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.