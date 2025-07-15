Cory Mills leaps into another scandal — this time with a 5-figure price tag and eviction notice

Rep. Cory Mills, the Florida Republican who has in recent months faced allegations of stolen valor, undergoing a secret Islamic conversion, holding weapons contracts with the federal government while serving in Congress, and domestic violence, appears to have leapfrogged into yet another scandal, this time over a luxury apartment in Washington, D.C., where rent exceeds $20,800 per month.

Independent investigative journalist Roger Sollenberger revealed on Monday that Mills faced possible eviction for failure to pay months' worth of rent on a D.C. penthouse managed by the Bozzuto Management Company.

According to documents filed by Parcel 47F LLC — Mills' landlord — and Bozzuto Management Co. in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia last week, the congressman failed to pay $85,009.80 in rent from March to July.

The landlord's resident ledger also appears to show that Mills was late in paying rent most months since his June 2023 move-in date, accruing around $15,000 in late fees by January 2025.

Mills' property manager threatened him with a lawsuit in January, stating in a letter obtained by Sollenberger, "Your balance of rent as of today is $17,361.00 and your total balance is $18,229.05. A ledger showing the dates of rent charges and payments for the period of delinquency is enclosed."

The manager of the property — where Metropolitan Police Department officers were called in February in connection with Mills' alleged domestic violence incident — also noted that the congressman's failure to pay the balance of unpaid rent would ultimately result in his eviction.

While paying or failing to pay rent for the D.C. luxury property, Mills has also apparently been paying rent for a beachfront property in New Smyrna Beach, Florida — the last known rental value of which was $12,000 per month.

'Facts are a finicky thing.'

Although Mills' annual congressional salary is just over $170,000, estimates published online put his net worth somewhere between $8.15 million and $40.35 million as of December. While such estimates would suggest he is good for the rent payments, Blaze Media investigations have shown that Mills and corporations in his name are actually millions of dollars in debt.

Mills responded to Sollenberger on X, calling him a "biased hack" and claiming that the missed payments were not for a lack of trying but rather the result of technical difficulties and process failures.

The congressman shared two supposed emails, one dated June 17 and the other dated July 3, in which he indicated that he was following up with regard to payments and a broken link.

"Facts are a finicky thing but wouldn't expect you to be anything other than a biased hack!" said Mills.

Sollenberger was quick to point out that Mills provided screenshots of emails sent only after he allegedly missed four monthly rent payments.

"What about the warning in January for missed rent? Or the 18 months of late rent? The fact is your landlord is evicting you in court," wrote Sollenberger.

Sollenberger said in a statement to Blaze News, "The great thing about living rent-free in someone's head is you can't get evicted for non-payment."

"However, I do think it's valid to ask why and how a sitting congressman who is personally liable for tens of millions of dollars in unpaid corporate debt (which he's never disclosed, in apparent violation of federal law) would spend $350,000 a year to rent homes in D.C. and Florida — while simultaneously claiming to donate his entire congressional salary to charities that he refuses to publicly identify," continued Sollenberger. "I've asked Cory about this several times, including yesterday. For some reason, he refuses to answer."

Mills talked around the matter during an X Spaces hosted by conservative commentator David Pollack on Monday. While the congressman did not address why he failed to pay his landlord, he suggested that he was the subject of controversy because he was "trying to disrupt the status quo."

A spokesperson for Mills told Blaze News that "the congressman's landlord was able to fix the payment portal after Mills' persistent requests over the past few months. Mills has paid his bill in full."

"Let there be no mistake: Congressman Mills always intended to pay his rent, and he is grateful to have resolved the issue with his D.C. landlord," added the spokesperson, who sent along a letter from Mills' Florida landlord, who indicated that "he pays rent on time every month, without exception."

Blaze News has reached out to Mills' D.C. landlord as well as to a lawyer representing the organization in the lawsuit for confirmation that the bill has been paid and for comment on whether the legal action will be dropped.

