LEFTIST HYPOCRISY: Media is OBSESSED with Sergio Gor’s birth country and NOT Mamdani's
July 15, 2025
The left has run with a story that Trump’s adviser is a 'Soviet spy.'
In a blatant show of hypocrisy, the left-leaning media has launched a vicious smear campaign against loyal Trump adviser Sergio Gor.
The media is questioning his security clearance with unverified claims about his Soviet Uzbekistan roots and has falsely branded him a “Russian spy.”
Meanwhile, the same media outlets shield extremist Zohran Mamdani, who was born in Kampala, Uganda, from criticism — despite the destruction his radical socialist policies could bring to New York and the rest of the country.
“There’s no allegation that [Gor] has Marxist or communist tendencies or beliefs, or that he pushes pro-Russia policy, or any of that. It’s just a Soviet smear of this guy,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” says, adding that it's not just the media’s protection of Zohran Mamdani that reveals the hypocrisy.
“The same people who had zero problems with a member of Congress sleeping with a Chinese spy for two years,” he says. “They had no problem electing a man who attended a church where the pastor condemned America every week.”
“They couldn’t care less about the lead candidate for mayor of New York City, who’s an avowed socialist and Islamist,” he continues.
“None of that matters. But this guy who advises Donald Trump, he was born in Uzbekistan,” he adds.
