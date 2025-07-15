Ghislaine Maxwell’s Epstein secrets might finally break the silence — but can we trust her?

The Epstein saga continues. Now Ghislaine Maxwell — Epstein’s longtime romantic partner and convicted accomplice in his sex trafficking of underage girls — may give us the “client list” we were told by the DOJ doesn’t exist.

On July 13, a source close to Maxwell leaked to the media that she is willing to testify before Congress about which elites were clients of Epstein’s. According to a Daily Mail report , the source said Maxwell would “welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.”

But Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” isn’t convinced this is the magic solution to our Epstein problem.

“Why in the hell should we trust anything that she has to say? Like, you're talking about a convicted child sex offender,” she says.

On the other hand, “maybe there are reasons why Ghislaine Maxwell might actually be credible,” Sara adds, playing devil’s advocate. After all, Maxwell was never offered a plea deal. And yet, how can we trust her when Epstein isn’t alive to challenge her narrative?

The Daily Mail’s source also stated that “no one from the government has ever asked [Maxwell] to share what she knows” — a claim Sara finds odd.

“I have a very hard time believing no one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows,” she scoffs, “but if that were the case, that would be very telling, and I would want Ghislaine Maxwell to come up and tell the American people the truth about what happened.”

Thus far, “not a single member of Congress has publicly responded about hearing Ghislaine Maxwell,” she adds, calling it “odd.”

She actually agrees with Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (Calif.), who tweeted the following on July 12:

“I do not support Medicare for all or taxing the wealthy in a wealth tax,” but it’s true that “every single congressional member should be put on the record as to whether they want the Epstein files to be released to the public,” Sara says. “Do you want transparency or do you not? Speak now or forever hold your peace because eventually we will find out if you are one of the ones on that list, and we will deal with you accordingly.”

To hear more of Sara’s analysis, watch the episode above.

