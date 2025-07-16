WATCH: Blaze Media to testify before Congress about NGOs' suspected role in child exploitation and ICE evasion

House lawmakers are advancing their investigation into how non-governmental organizations contributed to the immigration crisis under the Biden administration.

The Committee on Homeland Security, chaired by Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), announced last week that it is holding a hearing, "An Inside Job: How NGOs Facilitated the Biden Border Crisis," as part of "a years-long investigation by the Committee into whether NGOs used taxpayer dollars to facilitate illegal activity during the Biden-Harris administration."

A third organization received over $3 billion from the Biden administration to provide immigrant services.

Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas, Oversight Project president and Blaze News contributor Mike Howell, and GUARD Against Trafficking president and co-founder Ali Hopper will provide their congressional testimony during Wednesday's hearing.

Last month, Reps. Green and Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.), the chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability, sent inquiry letters to over 200 NGOs requesting additional information.

The committee expressed concerns about some of the NGOs' activities, noting that one was linked to "the far-left, anti-law enforcement riots in Los Angeles" and another organization, funded by taxpayer dollars and potentially also backed by the Chinese Communist Party, allegedly advised illegal aliens on how to evade ICE. A third organization received over $3 billion from the Biden administration to provide immigrant services, including for the transportation and housing of unaccompanied alien children, the committee noted.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 16, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. It can be viewed live on the committee's YouTube.

