PROOF: ICE is arresting VIOLENT criminals

Not only were 361 illegal immigrants arrested during an ICE raid at a Ventura County California cannabis farm, but 14 children were rescued from potential forced labor, exploitation, and trafficking.



Ten of the children were unaccompanied.

The raid is believed to be one of the largest in ICE history — and, of course, the left is up in arms over the result — claiming they were all just here for a better life.

“And of the 361 illegals arrested, you know, all these people here in search of a better life, it’s just women and children coming in for a better life. It’s just strange because there were some convicted of rape, kidnapping, child molestation, serial burglary, DUIs, hit-and-runs,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“It really is incredible,” she continues. “We’ve disenfranchised minorities. We’ve disenfranchised the actual citizens here, the black community, the Hispanic community. I guess we’ll just try to bring in the illegals so that we can have some form of slavery here.”

“You guys really seem to love your slave labor,” she adds.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is among those on the left rendered furious after the massive raid, using a video of Vice President JD Vance at Disney with his family to illustrate his feelings on the matter.

“JD is back in California. He won’t take the time to debate and defend gutting our Medicaid system, taking away kids' school meals, militarizing America’s streets, or adding trillions to the debt. Instead, he’s off to Disneyland. Probably to detain Mickey Mouse at this rate,” Newsom wrote in a post on X .

Vance responded, “Had a great time, thanks.”

