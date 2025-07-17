Charlie Kirk explains Trump's frustration, MAGA backlash: 'People are talking about Epstein because they LOVE Trump'

Recognizing that both parties remain fundamentally aligned but are presently speaking at cross-purposes, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has endeavored to "translate" the concerns of both President Donald Trump, with whom he has recently been in contact, and the MAGA base about the Epstein controversy.

The Justice Department and the FBI prompted significant backlash from the MAGA base by concluding earlier this month that agents had no evidence that child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein kept a client list, blackmailed powerful elites, or was murdered.

Trump — justifiably sensitive to leftist efforts to undermine his agenda after multiple witch hunts and imprisonment efforts, two bogus impeachments, numerous betrayals, and two known assassination attempts — has criticized supporters' persistent demands for answers about the matter, suggesting in a Truth Social post on Wednesday that Democrats' "new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls**t,' hook, line, and sinker."

"They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years," continued the president. "I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country's history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax. Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats [sic] work, don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore!"

The president told reporters hours later in the Oval Office that "instead of talking about the things we've achieved — we've had tremendous achievement — they're wasting their time with a guy who obviously had some very serious problems who died three, four years ago. I'd rather talk about the success we have with the economy, the best we've ever had, and all of the things we've done."

Trump noted further that those raising concerns about the Epstein list are "stupid people" unwittingly aiding the Democrats.

RELATED: Charlie Kirk outlines '10 immediate credible action items' Pam Bondi can take on Epstein case

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Charlie Kirk — whom Trump reportedly called over the weekend to express support for Attorney General Pam Bondi — worked to unpack the president's anger regarding the renewed push for DOJ disclosures about Epstein, noting that Trump is, in part, "venting" because the public appears fixated on "a guy who has been dead for six years" instead of his incredible accomplishments over the past six months.

Kirk said:

Energy prices are going down. The border is hermetically sealed. He passed the big, beautiful bill despite a three-seat majority in the House of Representatives. He's embarking on mass deportations. He ended a war between Israel and Iran. He took out the Iranian nuclear facilities. He ended the India-Pakistan war. He ended the Congo-Rwandan war just in his spare time. He is going after DEI. He is reducing the federal workforce. He has the biggest welfare reform in American history.

Kirk further suggested that Trump's frustration, manifest in the Wednesday post on Truth Social, should not be taken personally.

The TPUSA founder speculated that Trump was largely "pushing back on what he thinks is a misaligned press narrative from what he wants to see as celebration of all the victories over the past six months."

RELATED: Why MAGA wants the Epstein list — and won’t settle for less

Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

Kirk suggested that Trump's response is also informed by experiences in his first term — of losing Cabinet members, of distracting witch hunts, and turncoats — as well as his understanding that much of the documentation concerning Epstein was produced under former FBI Director James Comey and other antipathetic characters.

'We're worried the deep state will derail Trump.'

"He saw that his presidency in 2017 was largely taken from him in Trump 1.0 because a lot of people jumped aboard the [Robert] Mueller bandwagon," said Kirk, "and with that, he kind of saw so much of his momentum that he had from the election thwarted. When people demand that he fires Pam Bondi, he hears people demanding that he explode his admin, just like what happened in the first term."

While appreciative of Trump's suspicion, Kirk stressed that the MAGA base does "not care about the story as a way to hurt Donald Trump. In fact, it's the opposite. We love President Trump. We love what he's doing."

More importantly, MAGA wants answers about Epstein because a failure to take action now might leave the greatest threats to the president in play.

"We are caring about the Epstein story because we are afraid that if we do not lance the intelligence community bull that tried to murder him on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania; that tried to take him out with Russia, Russia, Russia; and that very same deep-state actor that spied on him and leaked the phone call of him between Zelenskyy that resulted in his first impeachment — we're worried the deep state will derail Trump," said Kirk. "We look at the Epstein story as a skeleton key to be able to look under the hood, dismantle and deconstruct the administrative state to protect Donald Trump from his adversaries."

"The base cares about this because they have [Trump's] best interests at heart," added Kirk.

The TPUSA founder noted further that the base has an appetite for answers because Trump made the answers seem possible: "President Donald Trump taught us to drain the swamp. President Donald Trump taught us to want to go after the deep state. So I actually think we are all agreeing on this."

Kirk later summarized on X:

People are talking about Epstein because they LOVE Trump. We are fearful the same people who tried to kill Trump, impeach him, and throw him in prison were behind Epstein. Epstein represents a symbol of an out of control shadow government, and this is a chance to bring it to heel.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!