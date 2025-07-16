Coca-Cola agrees to use real cane sugar in its soda, Trump says

President Donald Trump said the Coca-Cola company has agreed to start using real cane sugar in its soda after he persuaded them on the issue.

The president made the announcement on his social media account on Wednesday. Many praised the decision and said they preferred the taste of cane sugar in Coca-Cola.

'This will be a very good move by them — You'll see. It's just better!'

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. l'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola," the president wrote.

"This will be a very good move by them — You'll see. It's just better!" he added.

Coca-Cola has used high-fructose corn syrup for soda produced in the U.S. since the 1980s, due to concerns about agricultural requirements and cost, according to the New York Post.

Nutrition scientists say cane sugar is not chemically different from corn syrup, despite some claiming that the move has to do with the "Make America Healthy Again" movement.

Some Democrats, like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, accused the president of trying to distract from the controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The president is such a fan of Diet Coke that he installed a button on the famous Resolute Desk in the Oval Office specifically dedicated to providing him with Diet Coke at one press.

In celebration of the president's second inauguration in 2025, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey presented Trump with a limited-edition commemorative inaugural Diet Coke bottle.

The Coca-Cola Company has a market capitalization value of nearly $300 billion.

