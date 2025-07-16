Trump doubles down on 'bulls**t' Epstein files: 'I don't want their support anymore!'

While the MAGA base continues to demand answers about the administration's botched handling of the Epstein files, President Donald Trump is not backing down.

In his latest Truth Social post, Trump likened the Epstein scandal to the "fully discredited" Russia hoax and the "Laptop from Hell," referring to Hunter Biden's laptop. The common thread according to Trump is that all of these scandals were manufactured by Democrats to threaten his presidency.

'The American people feel highly disappointed. They feel like they've been betrayed.'

"These Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at - It's all they have - They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates," Trump said Wednesday.

Trump criticized the legacy media and even some of his supporters who think there's more to the Epstein story, calling them "weaklings" and saying he no longer wants their support.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls**t,' hook, line, and sinker," Trump said. "They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years."

"I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country's history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax," Trump added. "Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats [sic] work, don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore!"

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Although Trump is urging Republicans to turn the page on Epstein, several lawmakers told Blaze News that they would be in favor of additional transparency.

"We've gotta address this thing. America is ticked off about it," Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee told Blaze News. "But I think President Trump gets it."

"The American people feel highly disappointed. They feel like they've been betrayed," Republican Rep. Eric Burlison of Missouri told Blaze News. "This issue isn't going to go away."

