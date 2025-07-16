California's drone tyranny: Spying on patriots on Independence Day

In a blatant display of government overreach, California's police departments deployed drones to spy on patriotic Americans celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks, only to send fines through the mail without even facing citizens directly.

The drones, which are part of a new enforcement plan, were used to catch those shooting off illegal fireworks.

In Riverside, California, police say they issued over 60 citations for the use of illegal fireworks, which is more than double the number of citations issued last year during the Fourth of July festivities.

Property owners who are being accused of allowing the use of illegal fireworks on their property face $1,500 in fines.

“We’re in a rightful place in the sky. It’s no different than when we have our police helicopter. We have two brand-new or newer police helicopters that go patrol, and they’re looking for things to help support the officers on the ground,” Riverside police officer Ryan Railsback told CBS News Los Angeles.

“You can’t tell who it is,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says, criticizing the quality of the drone shots on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“There’s no way you could prove that the people you charge were the people responsible from the drone 400 feet in the sky,” he continues, adding, “$1,500, that’s a serious fine. That’s worth fighting.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.