DOJ fires Maurene Comey from SDNY; had worked on Epstein, Diddy cases and is daughter of James Comey

Maurene Comey, longtime prosecutor and the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, was fired from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York on Wednesday.

Comey had been involved in the prosecutions of Sean "Diddy" Combs, convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and his trafficking associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

She had worked at the prosecutor's office for nearly a decade.

The reason for her termination was not immediately clear, according to a Politico report, and she did not respond to requests for a comment.

Comey's title at the department was senior trial counsel. She had worked at the prosecutor's office for nearly a decade.

Politico said her termination was confirmed by two people who were granted anonymity.

President Donald Trump excoriated James Comey most recently after he was investigated over a seashell message he claimed to have found on the beach that many saw as a threat against the life of the president. Comey said he did not realize the numbers "8647" could be taken as a death threat.

Maurene Comey was a part of the eight-attorney team in the case against rapper Sean Combs, which ended with mixed results. He was able to escape the most serious charges, though a jury found him guilty of two lesser charges.

RELATED: Trump rips into Comey over seashell message: 'He knew exactly what he was doing!'

The Associated Press also confirmed the story.

James Comey was abruptly fired from the FBI in 2017 during Trump's first term.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!