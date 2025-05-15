DHS, FBI investigating deleted seashell post from former FBI Director James Comey appearing to threaten Trump

The current head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they were opening an investigation into the apparent threat made against President Donald Trump by James Comey, a former director of the FBI.

Social media erupted with condemnation on Thursday when Comey posted the image of a shell formation he claimed to have found on the beach. People quickly associated the message "8647" as advocating for the removal or death of the president.

'It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.'

Comey deleted the post and issued an explanation.

"I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message," he wrote. "I didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down."

Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem said she would look into the message along with the U.S. Secret Service.

"Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of @POTUS Trump. DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately," she wrote.

Trump and Comey in friendlier times. Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel said he was cooperating with the Secret Service on the matter.

"We are aware of the recent tweet by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump," wrote Patel. "We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support."

The president's son responded to the post from his own account.

"Just James Comey causally calling for my dad to be murdered. This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!!" wrote Donald Trump Jr.

Comey was replaced by Christopher Wray in the first Trump administration, and Wray resigned from the post just ahead of the beginning of Trump's second term. The president nominated Patel at the beginning of his second term.

