SHOCKING: The New York Times covers Biden’s autopen pardons

Conservatives have been questioning Biden’s mental fitness since before he got into office, and finally, publications like the New York Times are beginning to catch up.

“Even the New York Times was admitting that the legacy questions are striking a nerve with the former president,” BlazeTV host Jill Savage says on “Blaze News: The Mandate,” noting that Biden’s recent interview with the publication consisted of a 10-minute phone call.

“He was able to talk for 10 minutes. I think that in itself is impressive,” Savage adds.

Now, evidence shows that Biden staffers, not Biden himself, approved controversial pardons using an autopen. Over 4,200 pardons were issued during his term, and 96% happened in his final year — including the clemencies for Dr. Anthony Fauci and Gen. Mark Milley.

“I feel like every time we get a new information dump about the pardons, it’s just so much worse every time,” Savage says.

“The big picture here is the New York Times has to come out and deal with this now,” BlazeTV host Matthew Peterson chimes in. “Biden has to be trotted out to, you know, start rambling because he’s trying to save a legacy that is rapidly eroding in real time in front of the American people.”

“And this thing has legs. It’s not going to go away, because there are legal issues involved,” he continues.

“This is a good sign,” Savage agrees, “because now you have the New York Times covering autopen and going deep into this. This means that this is going to be a story that sticks around.”

“Even if you were a leftist who didn’t want to believe it for a very long time,” she adds.

Blaze Media D.C. correspondent Christopher Bedford has a slightly different theory.

“This investigative journalism is coming from inside the White House. It’s coming from team Biden, and they’re trying to get out ahead because this is their favorite thing,” he explains.

“First they say you’re a conspiracy theorist and it’s not happening. Then they say it happened, but it’s old and it doesn’t matter. Then there’s no point where they say, ‘All right, that was really bad, unconstitutional, and completely insane,’” he continues.

“It’s either, ‘This is a right-wing conspiracy. It’s not happening.’ ‘Fine, it happened. It didn’t matter.’ And that’s the stage that they’re moving on to now,” he adds.

