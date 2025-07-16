Hilarious video shows Portland officers enraging anti-ICE protesters by blaring out order in Trump's voice

Law enforcement officials showed their sense of humor when they appeared to use voice impersonation software to issue an order to anti-ICE protesters in the voice of President Donald Trump.

Protesters verbally abused the officers at the ICE facility in Portland and tried to disrupt operations by blocking driveways, which led to the humorous message made by loudspeaker.

'Everyone must leave this restricted area and may be subject to detention or arrest for failing to depart the restricted area.'

Video of the incident was posted to social media by Katie Daviscourt of the Post Millennial.

"This the Federal Protective Service. The facility is closed and not open to the public," the Trump-impersonating voice said.

"Stay out of the area in the driveway to allow for vehicular traffic. Remain on the sidewalk or across the street. Everyone must leave this restricted area and may be subject to detention or arrest for failing to depart the restricted area," the voice added. "Thank you!"

The video shows that protesters were confused and angry about the use of the Trump impersonation.

The video then shows officers pushing and shoving protesters out of the driveway to allow for vehicular traffic.

"You are not following the law! You are not following the law when you follow illegal orders!" one protester yells.

At the end of the video, two female protesters threaten to punch the reporter.

The ICE facility has faced numerous acts of vandalism from anti-ICE protesters, including smashed windows, cut internet cables, broken sprinklers, burned flags, and assaults on federal officers. The left-leaning city council has sought legal means to shut down the facility rather than impose law and order.

