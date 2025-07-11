Liberals viciously attack Sen. John Fetterman for defending ICE: 'F**k you, f**k your mom, your family'

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania defended Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and many on the left have come out to attack the contrarian politician.

Fetterman has openly criticized his party on many issues, but his latest statement in support of federal immigration officials was too much for many. Democrats have vilified ICE for implementing mass deportation orders from President Donald Trump.

'F**k your mom, your family, your beach vacation, everything you stand for, you bald, lobotomized prick.'

"ICE performs an important job for our country. Any calls to abolish ICE are [100%] inappropriate and outrageous," wrote the Democrat on social media.

The senator was immediately assailed by many on the left who objected to his support of the rule of law. Many pointed out that his wife was an illegal alien and that he campaigned with a far softer tone on border enforcement.

"John Fetterman gets a lot of hate. But it's not enough. We can do better," said Micah Erfan, an official of the Texas Democratic Party. His response got more than 34,000 likes.

"F**k ICE and F**k off, Fetterman," replied activist Maya Contreras.

"YOUR WIFE WAS UNDOCUMENTED!!!!" read one response with more than 50,000 likes.

"Dear @SenFettermanPA, you are an absolute fool. What we don't need is a secret police agency where the 'agents' don't wear uniforms, have badges with badge numbers, and where they randomly grab people off the street, refusing to show warrants. Those are Gestapo tactics. F**k you," responded entrepreneur Robert Gaustad.

"F**k you, f**k your mom, your family, your beach vacation, everything you stand for, you bald, lobotomized prick," said another account.

Fetterman received praise from President Donald Trump earlier when he defended ICE agents from unhinged rhetoric from many Democrats.

Others on the right were glad to see his statement.

"Amen," replied Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Many on the left were furious at the Trump administration over a large operation targeting illegal aliens at a farm in Camarillo, California, on Thursday. Officials said they found nearly a dozen unaccompanied minors who may have been made to work at the weed farm.

