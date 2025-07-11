Video shows protester apparently shooting at federal agents during immigration operation at California farm

A violent clash between federal immigration agents and protesters resulted in one protester apparently shooting at agents, according to video captured in California.

The video was taken by a local news station helicopter covering the attacks of protesters on officers at the farm on Laguna Road in Camarillo, according to KABC-TV.

'What is happening is that there are hundreds of people on site, potentially undocumented individuals who are being questioned and interrogated.'

KABC reported that the man appeared to shoot a few rounds and that no injuries had been documented yet from the apparent shooting.

Witnesses said agents were detaining workers at the farm, and law enforcement had to resort to the use of tear gas to disperse protesters who were attacking officers.

Other videos showed protesters throwing large rocks at officers' vehicles.

One demonstrator complained to KABC about the actions of the officers.

"We were speaking our mind like we can as U.S. citizens. We got tear-gassed. ... I got hit with a paintball. This is not OK," said the protester. "This is what we need to be doing as people — coming together against them, the tyranny. They are evil."

Ventura County District 5 Supervisor Vianey Lopez opposed the raids in a statement to KTLA-TV.

“What is happening is that there are hundreds of people on site, potentially undocumented individuals who are being questioned and interrogated,” said Lopez. “At this point, we don’t know how many people have been detained.”

She said that witnesses reported dozens of migrants being loaded onto buses.

“It is an ongoing situation that is very concerning for the safety of those showing up with anger and disappointment at what is happening to hardworking people in our community.”

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement condemning the Trump administration over the raids.

"There's a real cost to these inhumane immigration actions on hardworking families and communities, including farmworker communities, across America. Instead of supporting the businesses and workers that drive our economy and way of life, Stephen Miller's tactics evoke chaos, fear, and terror within our communities at every turn," he said, referring to Trump's White House deputy chief of staff.

"At Miller's direction, Trump's agents continue to detain U.S. citizens and racially profile Americans, ripping families apart and disappearing parents and workers into cruel federal detention centers to meet their self-imposed arrest quotas," he added.

Camarillo is a city of about 70,000 residents north of Los Angeles.

