California marijuana farm raids recover 10 children after 300,000 unaccompanied minors vanished on Biden's watch

Immigration raids in California led to the shocking discovery of several unaccompanied children. Federal officials are investigating whether these minors were exploited or trafficked.

On Thursday, multiple federal agencies, armed with warrants for illegal employees, swept two state-licensed marijuana facilities in Camarillo and Carpinteria operated by Glass House Farms, Fox News Digital reported.

'The Biden administration lost ~300,000 unaccompanied children — many of these innocent children were trafficked and exploited.'

Protesters gathered at the site after learning about the raids. Federal authorities used tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) condemned the Trump administration's immigration raids.

He wrote in a post on social media, "Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields. Trump calls me 'Newscum' — but he's the real scum."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott fired back, telling Newsom that the raid resulted in the discovery of several unaccompanied minor migrants who may have been illegally working on the farm.

"Here's some breaking news: 10 juveniles were found at this marijuana facility — all illegal aliens, 8 of them unaccompanied. It's now under investigation for child labor violations," Scott wrote. "This is Newsom's California."

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin confirmed Scott's reports, adding that the children appeared to be the victims of exploitation.

"At the Ventura, California marijuana facility, @ICEgov and @CBP law enforcement rescued 8 unaccompanied migrant children from what looks like exploitation, violation of child labor laws and potentially human trafficking or smuggling," McLaughlin stated.

The DHS said, "The Biden administration lost ~300,000 unaccompanied children — many of these innocent children were trafficked and exploited."

Another DHS social media post added, "Why are there children working at a marijuana facility, Gavin?"

During one of Thursday's farm raids, a protester appeared to shoot at federal agents. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the alleged culprit.

The alleged violent clash led to an online spat between Newsom and Libs of TikTok.

Libs of TikTok questioned whether Newsom would condemn the protesters' alleged violent actions toward ICE officers, who are facing a 700% increase in assaults, according to the agency.

Newsom replied to Libs of TikTok, stating, "Of course I condemn any assault on law enforcement, you s**t poster. Now do Jan 6."

"Not a single cop or officer was fired upon on January 6th you lying, greasy, slimy weirdo," Libs of TikTok wrote.

