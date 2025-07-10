Trump 'was right' on immigration, admits John Kerry

John Kerry made an astounding admission in the ongoing debate on border enforcement, and it is not going to make Democrats happy.

The former climate czar in the Biden administration admitted that Democrats had fumbled border enforcement and said that President Donald Trump had been right. He made the comments in an interview on the "Reflections" podcast on BBC.

'If you're going to define your nation, you have to have a border that means something.'

"The first thing any president should say, any president, or anybody in public life, is, without a border protected, you don't have a nation — I believe that. If you're going to define your nation, you have to have a border that means something," Kerry said.

"We have a system," he added. "I wish President Biden had been heard more often saying, 'I'm going to enforce the law.'"

When the host said the president was likely to take Kerry's comments to mean that he was right, Kerry agreed.

"He was right," Kerry replied. "The problem is, we all should have been right. Everybody should have been right, doing the same thing, all moving in the same direction."

He went on to say Democrats should have done more to shut down the border, which was one of Trump's most repeated campaign promises.

"They just allowed the border to continue to be sieged, under siege," he said.

The president has been able to virtually shut down the U.S.-Mexico border to illegal crossings, and he has significantly increased the number of deportations, despite pushback by local lawmakers and challenges in court.

Kerry also served as the secretary of state under former President Barack Obama and lost a presidential campaign to former President George W. Bush in 2004. He had been previously lambasted for bemoaning that First Amendment rights prevented the government from squelching disinformation.

