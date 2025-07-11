Admitting he lied wouldn’t violate HIPAA — so why did Biden’s doctor really plead the Fifth?

The autopen scandal saga continues, as Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician during former President Joe Biden’s tenure, has refused to answer congressional questions regarding his time under the Biden administration.

O’Connor pleaded the Fifth when asked two questions, which BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says, “should raise your eyebrows a little.”

The first question was, “Were you ever told to lie about the president’s health?” And the second was, “Did you ever believe President Biden was unfit to execute his duties?”

While the silence was deafening to those who noticed a clear decline in president Biden’s health and mental state, O’Connor’s attorney is claiming that physician-patient privilege is the reason for his silence.

“This committee has indicated to Dr. O’Connor and his attorneys that it does not intend to honor one of the most well-known privileges in our law — the physician-patient privilege,” O’Connor’s attorney said.

“Revealing confidential patient information would violate the most fundamental ethical duty of a physician, could result in revocation of Dr. O’Connor’s medical license, and would subject Dr. O’Connor to potential civil liability. Dr. O’Connor will not violate his oath of confidentiality to any of his patients, including President Biden,” the attorney added.

“But how are you violating any sort of physician-patient privilege by answering if you were ever told to lie about the president’s health?” Gonzales asks. “That’s not giving any sort of medical information. That doesn’t violate HIPAA law.”

“I don’t think that constitutes any sort of physician-patient privilege. I think that is their entire lie unraveling and them trying to figure out how they can continue this charade until something else big maybe happens,” she continues.

“This is one of the biggest scandals in American history, and we have to get to the bottom of it eventually, despite Joe Biden’s doctor pleading the Fifth,” she adds.

