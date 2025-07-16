More Epstein info coming down the pike? White House hints at surprising shift

On July 7, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation released a joint memo claiming that the client list of elites who partook in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring of underage girls doesn’t exist.

While President Trump has made it clear that he’s eager to move on from Epstein, much of his MAGA base is not. The release of Epstein’s black book was a Trump campaign promise. To claim it doesn’t exist contradicts the narratives of Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel.

But perhaps MAGA will get its wish after all.

On Monday, July 14, conservative podcaster Benny Johnson posted the following:

The post seemed to confirm what Lara Trump, President Trump’s daughter-in-law, had told Johnson earlier that day on “The Benny Show” — that “we’re probably going to get more transparency on [Epstein] very soon.”

While Liz Wheeler, who’s been one of the most outspoken conservative voices on this matter, is excited about the prospect of “more disclosures,” she will remain skeptical until something actually happens.

“Actions speak louder than words,” she says.

However, Johnson’s bombshell does seem to corroborate what Liz’s sources have been saying as well — that “President Trump is beginning to understand exactly why you and I, his base, care so viscerally about the Epstein files.”

“[It’s] not because we have some morbid curiosity in Epstein the creep, but because it represents justice,” Liz says. “We want the deep state held accountable.”

To get more insight into what, if anything, is really coming down the pike, Liz spoke with Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R), who is on the House Oversight Committee as well as the Task Force on Declassification.

“I haven’t seen the file, so I can’t really speculate as to why the messaging is going out the way that it is. I also haven’t heard that there is going to be more release of information,” Luna says. “So I'm hopeful that that interview is correct on Benny’s show with Lara. I think that that would be the right thing to do, but you know, we’re in this situation for a reason.”

“The conclusion of that memo — that there’s no blackmail, no client list, he definitively killed himself, and there’s no other documents that are going to be made public — was that communicated at all to you before that was posted?” Liz asks.

“No,” Luna says, noting that she has had zero contact with Bondi since the memo was released.

“The one thing that is a fact is that there’s information — not pertaining to [child sexual abuse material], not pertaining to victims — that can be released,” she tells Liz, adding that whatever can be released must be, as it’s “important to the very soul of the country.”

“Do we truly live in a society where you can’t buy your way out?” Luna asks. “We are going to continue to advocate for the transparency similar to how it was rolled out on JFK because that is the gold standard of transparency in this administration.”

To hear more of the conversation and more of Liz’s analysis, watch the episode above.

