Senate Democrats set to grill Mike Waltz over 'Signalgate' during confirmation hearing

Senate Democrats are preparing to grill Mike Waltz during his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is set to question Mike Waltz, a former Trump adviser and prospective U.N. ambassador.

'Mike’s used to taking incoming fire.'

Waltz, who was ousted from the National Security adviser role in May following what has been called "Signalgate," is set to face the public for the first time concerning his involvement in the scandal. Signalgate allegedly involved a private message chain with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Mike Waltz, and others discussing war plans.

Mike Waltz took the fall when it was revealed that Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor in chief of the Atlantic, was added to the chain.

"This will be a chance for senators to question the former national security adviser and nominee to be U.N. ambassador, which has historically been a significant foreign policy post," Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), who sits on the committee, told USA TODAY in anticipation of today's hearing.

The U.S. ambassador seat for the United Nations has been largely vacant during the second Trump administration. Filling the seat was further frustrated when Trump withdrew his nomination for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) at the end of March.

“He’ll be fine. Mike won’t have any issues,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla) told the Independent. “I mean, the Democrats are gonna do their thing. Whatever. Mike’s used to taking incoming fire.”

Waltz, a former Republican congressman from Florida, needs a majority vote to be confirmed in the 53-47 Republican-controlled Senate.

