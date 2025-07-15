Nonprofits aided the invasion — now they obstruct deportation

President Donald Trump’s return to office marked the beginning of the end of the Biden-Harris border crisis. On day one, Trump took swift action to shut down the lawless pipeline that brought millions of illegal aliens into the country over the past four years.

But the federal government didn’t act alone. It relied on help — and that help came from well-funded nonprofit organizations.

Congress needs to look into whether these nonprofit organizations, directly or indirectly, are supporting people who interfere with federal law enforcement.

Non-governmental organizations played a critical role in sustaining the chaos. Groups like Catholic Charities, operating along the southern border, became de facto partners of the Biden administration. They served as the first stop for migrants after release from Border Patrol custody — offering shelter, services, and a pathway deeper into the United States.

These NGOs gave the White House political cover. By absorbing migrant overflow, they helped reduce the bad optics of people sleeping on sidewalks outside overwhelmed facilities. Even so, mass overcrowding forced thousands into the streets anyway, including during freezing winter months.

Taxpayer-funded, these groups didn’t just serve border towns. They helped migrants reach destinations across the country, arranging transportation and long-term support — despite the migrants’ unresolved legal status. Similar NGOs operated throughout the U.S. interior, extending the federal handoff.

Worse, many of these same organizations operate beyond our borders, guiding migrants along the journey north. From Central America through cartel-controlled regions of Mexico, these so-called humanitarian groups provided aid and logistical support — all while collecting public funds. That support only increased the flow.

In 2023, a shelter director in El Paso told me that around 80% of the women who came through the shelter doors had been raped, sometimes in front of their children. The brutal reality: What NGOs call “help” often exposes vulnerable people to predation, trauma, and lifelong damage. Yes, they reached the United States — but at horrific cost.

On Wednesday, I will testify before the House Homeland Security Committee on this very issue. Congress must act to ensure that taxpayer dollars can never again fund the infrastructure of illegal immigration. Using public funds to support border anarchy is not just bad policy — it’s a betrayal of the American people.

This four-year catastrophe helped spark the unrest now roiling sanctuary cities. Americans elected President Trump to clean it up and to begin the work of mass deportation. They want the damage undone.

Yet these NGOs haven’t disappeared. They’ve shown up at recent protests and riots in Los Angeles County. During a recent federal operation in the El Centro Sector in California, four people were arrested after allegedly placing homemade spikes on the road to disable Border Patrol vehicles. One carried a bag branded with the logo of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles.

The Biden-Harris administration opened the border. NGOs kept it open. And now the country is paying the price. Accountability must come next.