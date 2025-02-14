The corrupt NGOs behind America’s border crisis and their big paydays

The Biden administration’s open border policies enabled the largest influx of illegal immigrants in U.S. history, but there is a hidden actor behind the scenes that President Donald Trump is trying to hold accountable: a powerful network of nongovernmental organizations. These organizations are being funded by the American taxpayer through federal agencies like the United States Agency for International Development and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to carry out a mission that goes far beyond simple humanitarian aid.

This invasion didn’t happen by accident. It required coordination, logistical support, and, most importantly, money — and you’re the one supplying that money through these NGOs, ensuring that these migrants make it all the way to the U.S. and are then relocated across the country.

It’s time we asked some hard questions. Why are NGOs receiving taxpayer dollars to run a system that encourages illegal immigration?

A recent report by News Nation revealed that a migrant from Togo, after crossing the Arizona border and surrendering to the Border Patrol, was released into the United States. Once in the country, an NGO took over, providing him with food, lodging, and even a flight to his final destination in Indiana — all funded by FEMA dollars.

This is not an isolated incident. According to reports, the Biden administration allocated a staggering $1.6 billion in FEMA funds starting in late 2021 for immigrant care expenses — and that’s just the beginning. In addition to FEMA, other government agencies including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Homeland Security have funneled billions of dollars to NGOs assigned to manage the overflow of migrants. In fact, some of the biggest NGOs in this game are raking in taxpayer dollars on an enormous scale.

One of the major players is Global Refuge, which in 2022 reported over $207 million in revenue, with 87% of that coming directly from federal funding. To put that number into perspective, the organization in 2018 only brought in $50 million. That number quadrupled in just four years. Global Refuge is just one of many NGOs benefiting from the influx of migrant funding.

Another heavy hitter in the NGO world is Southwest Key Programs, which has seen its federal government grant balloon from $391 million in 2020 to $790 million in 2022. Despite a history of financial scandals and allegations of abuse at their facilities, Southwest Key is still cashing in, helping to perpetuate the illegal immigration industrial complex.

Another NGO, Endeavors, demonstrates the incestuous relationship between these NGOs and the federal government. In 2021, Endeavors secured a no-bid contract from HHS worth $530 million, followed by another $87 million contract from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Moreover, in 2022, the nonprofit was awarded a massive $1.3 billion contract. And where did that money go? Pet therapy and “people-plant interactions.” Is that a responsible use of your tax dollars?

These NGOs are run by people with significant political connections. The head of Global Refuge was the former policy director for Michelle Obama when she was the first lady and senior adviser under Hillary Clinton and John Kerry when they were both secretary of state. She rakes in more than $600,000 per year. Meanwhile, the head of Southwest Key Programs makes over $1 million annually. The leaders of these tax-exempt organizations are reaping the rewards of the Biden administration’s largesse, while American taxpayers are footing the bill.

In 2018, the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement had a budget of $1.8 billion. By 2024, that budget had skyrocketed to $9.3 billion, an increase of over 500%, with nearly all of that money funneled to the aforementioned NGOs. We are literally funding the relocation of illegal immigrants across the country — at a cost of billions of dollars a year.

It’s time we asked some hard questions. How is it that the federal government is so eager to fund these organizations while neglecting the needs of American citizens? Why are NGOs receiving taxpayer dollars to run a system that encourages illegal immigration? And why did the Biden administration turn a blind eye to the corruption and misuse of funds that are running rampant within these organizations?

As the United States sorts through the fallout of the migrant crisis, one thing is clear: The involvement of NGOs is not just helping immigrants; it’s enriching a select group of individuals and organizations at the expense of the American people. If we are to restore order and integrity to our immigration system, we need to cut off the flow of taxpayer money to these NGOs and hold them accountable for their role in this crisis. We cannot afford to ignore the massive corruption that’s taking place right under our noses.

Want more from Glenn Beck? Get Glenn's FREE email newsletter with his latest insights, top stories, show prep, and more delivered to your inbox.