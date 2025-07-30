Blaze Media's Julio Rosas reports from Argentina as Noem meets with leaders

Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas is embedded with the Department of Homeland Security on Kristi Noem's visit to South America. Noem had a packed day of official business in Argentina on Monday, followed by a cultural engagement event featuring horseback riding.

Secretary Noem started a busy day in Argentina with a meeting with the U.S. charge d'affaires, Heidi Gomez Rapalo, at the Bosch Palace.

'Every country that participates in the Visa Waiver Program has to meet certain qualifications in order to participate. In the past, Argentina has had the advantage of the program, and they're looking to get back on track and re-enrolled.'

Noem then visited Casa Rosada, the official place of business of the president, to sign official agreements with Minister of National Security Patricia Bullrich concerning Argentina's re-entry into the Visa Waiver Program as well as measures to ensure proper repatriation in the country.

"Noem and Minister Bullrich also signed agreements to streamline repatriations" and to ensure that "fugitives are not released from custody once they are repatriated," Rosas said.

Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

Noem's motorcade then traveled to the Campo de Mayo military base for a cultural engagement event featuring horseback riding and a traditional Argentinian asado, a local style of barbeque. Before dinner was served, a traditional gaucho dance was performed for Noem and her entourage.

When Rosas asked at the military base what safeguards will be put in place to ensure that there is no abuse with the waiver program, Noem, on horseback, responded: "Every country that participates in the Visa Waiver Program has to meet certain qualifications in order to participate. In the past, Argentina has had the advantage of the program, and they're looking to get back on track and re-enrolled. So we're excited about that."

Argentina was removed from the Visa Waiver Program in 2002. "It will take an estimated two to three years for Argentina to be in full compliance with the VWP," Rosas explained.

Noting that she discussed this issue extensively with President Javier Milei and other high-ranking Argentinian officials, Noem continued, "It's important for our economies but also for the security of both countries that we know who's traveling [to the United States]. We can streamline the process to make it easier for folks going back and forth, whether they're tourists or doing business."

After concluding her business in Argentina, Noem traveled to Chile to sign more agreements with leaders in Latin America.

