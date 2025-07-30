Trump's DOJ sets all-time record in prosecutions of illegal aliens — a stunning reversal from Biden's open-border era

Through sweeping crackdowns, President Donald Trump's Department of Justice has reportedly set an all-time record in prosecutions of illegal immigrants — a stunning reversal from the open-border era of former President Joe Biden.

According to a new report, Trump's Justice Department had a record-breaking month for criminal prosecution of illegal aliens in June — notching more than 3,000 cases last month.

'If you're coming here illegally to live and work, being in a federal penitentiary for two years isn't going to allow you to do that.'

The Washington Times reported that Trump's DOJ set a record by filing more than 3,000 illegal re-entry cases in June alone — targeting illegal aliens who were deported but were caught when they attempted to sneak back across the border anyway.

Also in June, DOJ prosecutors filed 3,200 cases for simple illegal entry — while not a record high, the number was significant. The figure made up over 50% of all Border Patrol arrests last month, setting a record for prosecution rates. The Trump DOJ numbers are staggering compared to the Biden administration's open-border era, when prosecution rates never hit 1%.

Citing Justice Department data, the Austin American-Statesman reported that federal prosecutors filed 7,660 illegal re-entry cases during the first three months of this year, compared to 4,312 cases filed during the first three months of 2024 and 3,670 during the first three months of 2023.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that it is "using all available investigative and prosecutorial tools" to fight the "invasion of illegal immigration."

RELATED: 'Despicable': DHS unloads on left-leaning outlet for suggesting illegal alien pedophiles had a 'cultural misunderstanding'

Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

Jonathan Fahey — former assistant U.S. attorney in Virginia and the acting director at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in President Trump’s first term — told the Washington Times that these cases have a very high rate of conviction.

"They're a great way to get a conviction, a great way to get a criminal off the street, and a great way to remove them from the country in an expeditious way," Fahey explained.

Andrew "Art" Arthur — a former immigration judge — told the Washington Times, "If I get deported, I get deported. I go back and try again. But when it comes to prosecutions, now you've got a federal conviction. ... If you're coming here illegally to live and work, being in a federal penitentiary for two years isn't going to allow you to do that."

'President Trump has created the most secure border in the history of the nation, and the data proves it.'

RELATED: ICE deports illegal immigrant wanted for human smuggling that led to the deaths of 3 minors

The crackdown on illegal immigration has had a profound effect on encounters with illegal aliens.

Earlier this month, the White House noted that U.S. Border Patrol encountered 6,070 illegal immigrants at the southern border in June — a record-setting low that is 15% lower than the previous record set in March.

Tom Homan — Trump's border czar — said earlier this month, "As a matter of fact, the total number of encounters is less than half of a single day under Biden on many days. Also, none of the 6,070 were released into the U.S. ZERO."

"President Trump has created the most secure border in the history of the nation, and the data proves it," Homan declared. "We have never seen numbers this low. Never."

The White House proclaimed, "The number of 'gotaways' — illegal immigrants who escaped into the country undetected — was 90% lower compared to the same month last year."

The White House estimates that this fiscal year is "on track to see the fewest illegal immigrant encounters in five decades."

RELATED: Feds dismantle huge human smuggling ring that funneled 20,000 Guatemalan aliens into US, leaders face death penalty

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!