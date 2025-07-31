Inside the pandemic industrial complex: Censorship, coercion, and collusion

Matt Kibbe has remained relentless in his pursuit of the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic. From secretive gain-of-function research to oppressive lockdown policies and aggressive government censorship, Kibbe is diving deep into one of the greatest scandals in our nation’s history — a scandal too many have overlooked.

But the American people deserve clarity on the origins of the virus and why our government responded with lockdowns, coercion, and censorship. Kibbe’s docuseries “The Coverup,” on BlazeTV+, aims to address our long list of unanswered questions.

Episode five — “Muckraker” — drops today. This latest installment follows Kibbe as he teams up with Twitter Files journalist Matt Taibi to discuss how Fauci, Birx, and key health agencies colluded with Big Tech to hide the truth from the public.

“Muckraker” is a plunge into the pandemic industrial complex — an insidious network of health bureaucracies, including the CDC, NIH, FDA, WHO, and several NGOs — that colluded with Big Tech companies to ensure that the COVID-19 narrative, from vaccines to the lab-leak theory and everything in between, was what the government wanted it to be.

In a flagrant violation of the First Amendment, intense pressure coming from both law enforcement and health agencies was directed toward social media companies, which compliantly censored Americans daring to question, theorize, or criticize outside the bounds of what the government deemed appropriate.

This censorship took many different forms. Shadow-banning, for example, was the covert practice used by tech companies to restrict a user's content visibility or reach on a platform without the user's knowledge, often through algorithmic suppression or reduced engagement. Health bureaucracies created and pushed frameworks for content moderation, which social media platforms then adopted. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confessed that Biden administration officials were brutal in their demands to kill certain ideas in the public square.

Often the content that demanded moderation was information that the government, including health agencies, knew was true — like adverse vaccine side effects — but it was squashed nonetheless if it opposed the approved narrative.

“They were trying to re-engineer how people thought,” Taibbi says.

But thought control wasn’t their only aim. The simultaneous rise in censorship and bioterrorism research is no coincidence.

Tune in to “The CoverUp” episode 5, as Kibbe and Taibbi unravel the pandemic industrial complex, exposing how federal health agencies and Big Tech prolonged lockdowns, fueled fear, and hid the government’s role in the creation of the virus.

