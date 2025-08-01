Youth-driven change is needed, but don’t let it be hijacked for evil

Youth is a powerful gift — one that comes with boundless energy, an insatiable hunger for change, and an idealistic desire to make the world better. It is a gift that has the potential to reshape society for the better, but it is also the most vulnerable to manipulation.

Every generation has those who seek to co-opt the passion of the young for their own ends — and the consequences can be catastrophic. From the Nazis to Maoist China, from Rwanda to recent movements here in America, the youth have often been used as tools in the pursuit of power and destruction.

History is filled with examples of youth movements that have been co-opted for evil ends. Don’t let your generation be another example.

In 1933, a generation of young Germans, eager for a sense of purpose and meaning, was indoctrinated into Nazi ideology. They were told they could be part of something greater, that they could bring about change. And they did — by joining the Hitler Youth. They spied on their families, disrupted their churches, and helped push the Nazi agenda forward, ultimately playing a role in one of the most horrific genocides in history.

Similarly, in Maoist China, the Red Guards — a youth-led movement — were manipulated into attacking intellectuals, destroying historical artifacts, and sowing chaos across the country. They were sold the idea that they were fighting for justice and social change. What they were really doing was aiding an oppressive regime.

In 1994, youth militias were once again the driving force behind unimaginable violence during the Rwandan genocide. Hundreds of thousands of people lost their lives in just 100 days, as young people were used by leaders to further their own violent ambitions.

More recent history saw a similar pattern with Black Lives Matter in 2020. The youth took to the streets, driven by a desire for justice. Yet, despite their good intentions, the movement became marred by violence and destruction. The true purpose was lost, and the cause was hijacked by forces that used it to gain power, rather than to create lasting change. While using the youth as their pawns, BLM’s self-avowed Marxist leaders lined their own pockets.

History repeats itself

These examples demonstrate how the passion and idealism of youth were hijacked by those with ulterior motives. And it’s happening again today.

The young people today, with their passion for justice and change, are the ones who can reshape our future. But you must be vigilant. Don’t let anyone manipulate you into believing that the easy answers are the right ones. Don’t let them twist your passion into a tool for their own ambitions.

Photo by Kena Betancur / Contributor via Getty Images

People who couldn’t fix the system themselves are now looking to you. They will tell you they need your help to make things right. But what they really want is your energy, your idealism, and your hope so they can use it to further their own agendas.

Great power, greater responsibility

Your ability to shape the world comes with responsibility. Your passion is the light the world desperately needs — but it is also the light that others will try to extinguish or twist for their own purposes. You must protect it. That responsibility requires the courage to walk away from popular movements that promise change but deliver only destruction.

History is filled with examples of youth movements that have been co-opted for evil ends. Don’t let your generation be another example. Guard your passion. Protect it from those who would twist it into something that will mar history textbooks. Use your energy to build, not to tear down. Remember that the right kind of change is the one that builds, uplifts, and heals — it is never destructive.

The future is yours to shape, but it requires discernment, rooted in truth, and guided by wisdom. Don’t let others use you. Stand firm, stay true to what is right, and the world will be better for it.

