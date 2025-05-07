Make college great again: Trump ‘has the spine’ to declare war on woke universities

Taxpayers have been financing woke, anti-American indoctrination at private institutions for far too long, and the Trump administration is finally putting a stop to it.

Inez Stepman, senior policy and legal analyst for the Independent Women’s Forum, tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson on “Blaze News Tonight” that Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania are some of the worst offenders.

“Universities have made their money, for decades and decades and decades, relying on the generosity of taxpayers, and one of the strings that came with all of those federal billions was that they were going to adhere to the federal Civil Rights Act,” Stepman explains.

“Now, we see an administration that has the spine, frankly, to actually look at the text where it says "You cannot discriminate on the basis of race" and apply it to universities where they’re very clearly discriminating on the basis of race. Whether it’s in admissions, whether it’s in hiring, whether it’s by preventing, for example, Jewish students from egressing the quad, which is a very clear violation,” she continues.

“So, my question,” Savage asks, “are they going to actually see an end to the federal funding, or are they just going to get a slap on the wrist like we’ve done so many times before?”

“I absolutely think the Trump administration is going to see this through,” Stepman responds. “I think what you are really seeing is, again, the kicking and screaming phase. I think universities will either have to go fully private, which a few of them can — maybe Harvard can because it has an endowment the size of a small country’s GDP.”

“But most universities will not be able to do that, and you will see especially, I think, universities in that sort of second tier under the Ivy League start to look at the way that they’re operating and how they can or can’t attract those kinds of federal grants,” she continues.

“I think it’s really going to transform the higher ed system,” she says, adding, “I’m very optimistic about this.”

