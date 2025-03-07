Feds dismantle huge human smuggling ring that funneled 20,000 Guatemalan aliens into US, leaders face death penalty

Federal authorities in California have arrested and charged alleged leaders of a criminal organization said to have smuggled more than 20,000 illegal immigrants from Guatemala to the U.S. over five years — including seven who died in a car crash in 2023.

The U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement said in a recent statement, "An illegal alien from Guatemala was arrested on a four-count indictment alleging he led one of the largest human smuggling organizations in the United States."

'The indictment and arrests here have dismantled one of the country’s largest and most dangerous smuggling organizations.'

U.S. officials said the huge human trafficking ring "smuggled approximately 20,000 illegal immigrants from Guatemala to destinations nationwide over a five-year span." U.S. federal authorities estimated that illegal immigrants paid the human smuggling ring "between $15,000 and $18,000 for each illegal immigrant smuggled into the United States."

The human smuggling ring allegedly smuggled illegal aliens into Arizona, "where they were held in stash houses and eventually picked up by Renoj-Matul’s lieutenants." Illegal aliens were reportedly offered to be transported to Los Angeles for an additional fee.

ICE noted that the illegal immigrants who did not pay the fees were "held hostage in a stash house in the Westlake neighborhood near downtown Los Angeles."

"The defendant held some victims in stash houses as hostages and is responsible for the deaths of seven illegal immigrants — including a 4-year-old child — who were killed in a November 2023 car accident in Oklahoma," the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement.

Federal officials said that 51-year-old Eduardo Domingo Renoj-Matul – also known as "Turko" – was arrested in the Westlake neighborhood near downtown Los Angeles on Feb. 28.

Authorities also noted that Renoj-Matul's "right-hand man" – 49-year-old Cristobal Mejia-Chaj – was also arrested on the same day.

In all, four suspects in significant roles in the human smuggling ring were reportedly arrested. All the suspects are purportedly Guatemalan nationals who are or were illegally living in the U.S. at the time of the alleged offenses.

U.S. officials said they also arrested 41-year-old Helmer Obispo-Hernandez — a lieutenant in the criminal organization. ICE also allegedly nabbed 44-year-old Jose Paxtor-Oxlaj — a driver for the smuggling organization who is incarcerated in Oklahoma.

In a separate federal criminal complaint filed on March 2, Obispo-Hernandez is accused of threatening to cut off the heads of an ICE task force officer and members of his family on Feb. 28.

The feds said all four defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy to bring aliens to the United States, transporting aliens in the United States, and harboring aliens in the United States for private financial gain and resulting in death.

“These smuggling organizations have no regard for human life and their conduct kills,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph T. McNally. “Their members pose a danger to the public and law enforcement. We must vigorously enforce our immigration laws so that these organizations cannot operate. The indictment and arrests here have dismantled one of the country’s largest and most dangerous smuggling organizations. This work saves lives, and the members of the organization will now face significant consequences.”

ICE Homeland Security Investigations Los Angeles acting Special Agent in Charge John Pasciucco said, "These arrests illuminate the dangers and victimization associated with aliens attempting to unlawfully enter our country. Every day, similar human smuggling organizations put profits ahead of safety in these reckless and illegal endeavors. ICE Los Angeles and our partners are committed to continue identifying and dismantling these organizations so no further lives are lost and our borders are secure.”

The U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement noted that if the defendants are convicted of all charges, they would face a statutory maximum sentence of death or life imprisonment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!