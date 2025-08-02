Female cop may lose job over suggestive TikTok video that went viral

A female police officer in Texas is under investigation for posting on TikTok a video — which went viral — containing a suggestive joke.

The Precinct 5 constable deputy joked in the video that she was handing out traffic tickets because she hadn't engaged in sexual activity the previous night.

'It's very unprofessional. You shouldn't be doing things like that.'

Although the officer blurred out some of her uniform, she didn't blur out her name, allowing people to find out that she worked for the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

A recording of the deleted video was included in a report from KRIV-TV and showed the officer writing up tickets with the caption reading, "Din't get cracked last night so everyone is getting a ticket."

The phrase "cracked" is a slang term among young people for having sex. The "cracked" meme is popular on TikTok.

"Got cracked this morning so everyone getting extra fries with there [sic] order," reads one example from a Reddit discussion about the meme.

The video shows that the officer had garnered more than 3,500 followers on TikTok and 194K likes.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released a brief statement only confirming the investigation.

"Our administration is aware and internal affairs has opened an investigation," the statement reads. "We have no other comment at this time."

Residents of the area told KRIV they were disappointed in the behavior of the officer and called it unprofessional.

"It's very unprofessional," one resident said. "You shouldn't be doing things like that. When you're a professional, you carry yourself a certain way. What you do outside of work is cool, but I don't think she should've done that."

