Joe Kent secures Senate confirmation to work alongside Tulsi Gabbard

As the Senate continues to chip away at the backlog of nominees, President Donald Trump's allies are one by one getting confirmed.

Most recently, the Senate confirmed former congressional candidate Joe Kent to serve as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, an office overseen by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

'Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life.'

The Senate confirmed Kent in a 52-44 vote Wednesday night, with Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina voting against the nominee and four Democrats missing the vote altogether.

"It’s an honor to serve our nation again & to be back in the fight against terrorism," Kent said in a post on X. "Thank you President Trump & DNI Gabbard for your confidence in my leadership. NCTC will relentlessly pursue & defeat our nation’s enemies. In honor of our fallen, we fight on."

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Prior to his nomination in February, Kent twice ran for Congress in the state of Washington but failed to defeat his Democratic opponents. Kent also enlisted in the Army and eventually rose through the ranks into the Ranger Regiment and the Special Forces, serving for 20 years and 11 combat deployments.

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

"As a Soldier, Green Beret, and CIA Officer, Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life," Trump said in his Truth Social post nominating Kent. "Above all, Joe knows the terrible cost of terrorism, losing his wonderful wife, Shannon, a Great American Hero, who was killed in the fight against ISIS."

"Joe continues to honor her legacy by staying in the fight," Trump added. "Joe will help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the World, to the cartels in our backyard."

