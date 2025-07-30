Cory Booker lashes out against colleagues during Senate floor freak-out: 'It's time for Democrats to have backbone'

The Senate floor has once again become the arena for lawmakers' political theater. This time, Democrats put their infighting on full display.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey erupted at his Democratic colleagues during a heated tirade Tuesday, accusing Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota of being "willing to be complicit" with President Donald Trump.

“This, to me, is a problem with Democrats in America right now, is we’re willing to be complicit to Donald Trump,” Booker said during a floor speech Tuesday.

'There's a lot of us in this caucus that want to f**king fight.'

Booker's outrage was sparked after Klobuchar and Cortez Masto sought to pass by unanimous consent a package of bills that included grants for police departments. Booker tried to offer an amendment that would alter the distribution of grants across states in response to Trump's executive order freezing all federal funds related to DEI programs.

"The Democratic Party needs a wake-up call," Booker said.

"And what are the very people here elected to defend the Constitution of the United States saying? 'Oh, well, today let's look the other way and pass some resources that won't go to Connecticut, that won't go to Illinois, that won't go to New York, but that will go to the states he likes,'" he went on.

"That is complicity with an authoritarian leader who is trashing our Constitution," Booker added. "It's time for Democrats to have a backbone. It's time for us to fight."

Notably, Booker did not put up a strong fight. Despite his indignation, Booker ultimately did not formally object to the two bills, and they passed with unanimous consent.

“There's a lot of us in this caucus that want to f**king fight," Booker said as he left the Senate floor. "And what's bothering me right now is we don't see enough fight in this caucus.“

