That sinking feeling: Celebs cry over canceled Colbert

The mourning continues.

This week, actress Sandra Oh stopped by the technically canceled “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and wished a plague on both Paramount and CBS for ending the talk show.

Late-night TV cannot die fast enough, but at this rate, the post-mortem will read “suicide.”

Now, she was just kidding (we think), but it won’t be the last maudlin moment on the CBS sound stage.

The left can’t process losing their favorite DNC platform. The silver lining for Team Colbert? The show’s ratings perked up following the news.

Maybe CBS will only lose only $39 million this year instead of $40 million ...

‘Spinal’ tapped out?

This sequel may not make it to 11.

We got our first peek at “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues,” a sequel 51 years in the making. The original trio returns — Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and Christopher Guest — along with director and on-screen journalist Rob Reiner from the 1984 mockumentary classic.

The trailer arrives less than two months before its Sept. 12 release date. Not a promising sign.

Nor is the actual trailer, which includes a reference to Stormy Daniels. Was this shot in 2018?

That’s also a hint that Reiner, arguably the celebrity with the worst case of Trump derangement syndrome, might bring his affliction to the screen. We’ll see, but for now, try to find a laugh in the trailer. A smile or two, sure, but a comedy classic deserves a killer sequel — not the “Caddyshack II” treatment ...

Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Brain drain

Like their peers in the news biz, late-night TV hosts looked the other way as President Joe Biden stumbled and bumbled his way through his sole term in the White House.

So many jokes left on the table. Not one “Weekend at Bernie’s” gag in four excruciating years?

Now, one of these chattering cheeseballs wants to flip the script. How? By convincing us that it’s Trump who’s been out to lunch this whole time.

Really.

Charlamagne tha God, using his “Daily Show” bully pulpit, argued that Trump’s dementia is real and deserves to be addressed.

His proof? A crush of selectively edited videos, some of which literally debunk his silly narrative.

Throne home

Maybe they’ll get the privacy they crave after all.

Harry and Meghan (do we really need to speak their last names) won’t be doing the Netflix-and-chill thing much longer. The streamer says it won’t renew the $100 million deal it originally signed with the quasi-royal couple.

Recent projects tied to the duo fizzled with viewers, making an extension impractical. The downside for humanity? “South Park” has less material to work with ...

Hollywood handout

Pass the hat for Terry Gilliam.

The Monty Python alum turned celebrated auteur (“Brazil”) can’t get his next project off the ground. Will work for food, he says, but no one is picking up the check.

And he’s not alone.

Other former A-list directors like Kathryn Bigelow, John Waters, and Francis Ford Coppola have struggled to get their newest projects made. Coppola figured out an expensive solution — he poured his massive vineyard cash into “Megalopolis,” one of 2024’s biggest duds.

Hollywood is more risk-averse than ever, and even “name” directors can’t guarantee their projects will get funded. Perhaps if Gilliam pitched a gender- and race-swapped “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” reboot, he’d have better luck ...

‘Hitler,’ hisses hack

At this rate, we’ll be begging for Jimmy Kimmel to return from his annual summer retreat. Late night’s favorite crybaby is taking a knee this month, but he brought in guest hosts who, somehow, are even worse.

Take actor Alan Cumming. The veteran star, best known in geek circles for playing Nightcrawler in the “X-Men” saga, hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” earlier this week and did Kimmel proud.

He compared the Trump administration to Nazi Germany by evoking images of concentration camps.

America, how are you doing? No, really, how are you doing? I mean, how are you doing aside from being a country that has just reintroduced concentration camps, taken health care away from 17 million people to give billionaires a tax cut, and also to finance an armed militia of masked men that commits heinous assorted kidnapping and crimes against humanity on a daily basis? Aside from all that, are you okay? I wouldn’t have thought so.

Squint all you want. You won’t find a joke nestled in that “View”-worthy rant. Nor the truth, for that matter. Say what you will about Kimmel and co., but you have to admire their consistency.