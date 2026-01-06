Trump has an 'iron grip' on the Republican Party, says CNN analyst — even with minor dissent on Venezuela

While a few Republican politicians are dissenting on the issue of strikes in Venezuela, a CNN analysis found that President Donald Trump has an "iron grip" on the party.

Harry Enten said that polling showed there was no "rift" in the party and that a large majority supported the president. He made the comments during a segment on CNN Tuesday.

"Let me be very clear: There is no rift in the Republican Party!" Enten said forcefully.

"Yes, there are some folks like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie who are quite skeptical of this," he added. "They are very much in the minority."

Enten pointed to an Ipsos poll that found 65% of Republicans supported the ouster of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, while only 6% opposed the action. A Washington Post poll found that 74% of Republican respondents supported the action and only 10% opposed it.

"The vast, vast majority of Republicans are with Donald Trump on this issue," he added. "Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene are very much in the minority. Very few Republicans are with them."

He pointed to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that showed Republican support for the president actually increasing slightly from 84% six months ago, to 85% currently.

"The bottom line is this: Donald Trump has had an iron grip, an iron grip on that Republican base for a long period of time," he added.

Video of Enten's comments were widely circulated on social media.

Enten went on to say on social media that support for the Venezuelan strikes had increased among all Americans, likely because it was such a successful operation.

"Trump has to like the dramatic change in the polls on Maduro's ouster," Enten wrote. "Support for it is through the roof (up 16 pts) vs. pre-ouster. We saw a similar rise in support over time for the Iran strikes in mid-2025. Americans like what they deem as successful military operations."

