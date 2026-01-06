Sunny Hostin says Maduro's arrest was an act of 'piracy' and 'imperialism' — but Ana Navarro says it made her cry with joy

The hosts of "The View" offered a wide spectrum of responses to the arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces.

Maduro was captured at his home in Caracas and flown out of the country alongside his wife in a daring mission on Saturday evening. On Monday, he pleaded "not guilty" in a court in New York City.

'I think you can still celebrate that this murderous, corrupt, sadistic son of a b***h is out of Venezuela!'

Some on the left have criticized the Trump administration for the manner in which the operation was conducted. Sunny Hostin offered her critique on Monday's episode of the talk show.

"Isn't anyone concerned about the fact that what we're doing is almost piracy? It's like imperialism," said Hostin, who claimed that the president violated international law.

"We're going to another country, and we're taking their natural resources for ourselves," she added. "And on top of it, if we can do something like this, who is to say that Vladimir Putin, then, doesn't go to Ukraine and arrest Zelenskyy?"

Hostin was referring to statements President Donald Trump made about seizing oil tankers from Venezuela and returning oil drilling assets that had been seized by the communist government and nationalized. She pointed out that Venezuela has control of nearly 20% of the world's oil reserves, more even than Saudi Arabia.

Ana Navarro, however, said she was full of joy that Maduro's reign was over and said Venezuelans and Cubans in south Florida were overjoyed about the arrest.

"For us, this is a very, very happy day when we see a dictator who has been part of oppressing and abusing the Venezuelan people for 25 years, when we see him in handcuffs and held to some sort of accountability, it brought me to tears," Navarro said. "It brought me great joy."

She added, "I think you can still celebrate that this murderous, corrupt, sadistic son of a bitch is out of Venezuela!"

Maduro is facing charges of "narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States."

Video of the full segment on Venezuela can be viewed on the show's YouTube channel.

