Maduro captured following 'large scale strike' in Venezuela, Trump says

Nicolás Maduro was "captured and flown out" of Venezuela after the United States carried out another strike, President Donald Trump announced.

After months of anticipation and several strikes against alleged drug cartel boats, Trump greenlit the most aggressive military action of his second term in office.

'Maduro was arrested by American officials and will stand trial in the United States.'

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump announced Saturday.

"This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow."

Trump is expected to speak at a Mar-A-Lago press conference at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with several Republican senators about the capture, noting that Maduro was arrested by American officials and will stand trial in the United States.

"[Rubio] informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant," Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said in a post on X. "This action likely falls within the president's inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack."

"The interim government in Venezuela must now decide whether to continue the drug trafficking and colluding with adversaries like Iran and Cuba or whether to act like a normal nation and return to the civilized world," Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said in a post on X. "I urge them to choose wisely."

