Biden judge releases teens accused of savagely attacking Edward 'Big Balls' Coristine

Edward Coristine, the young engineer known as "Big Balls" who previously worked for the Department of Government Efficiency, was beaten to a pulp during an attempted carjacking on Aug. 3 in the national capital.

According to the incident report, a group of around 10 juveniles approached the 19-year-old and his girlfriend, making clear their intention to steal Coristine's vehicle.

Coristine pushed his girlfriend to safety, then squared off with the thugs, who piled on and left him bloodied on the roadside. Police apprehended two suspects at the scene — a 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female of Hyattsville, Maryland — and charged both with unarmed carjacking.

Whereas President Donald Trump figured the incident was bad enough to finally bring an end to the lawlessness in Washington, D.C., federalizing the Metropolitan Police Department and deploying the National Guard, a Biden-nominated judge alternatively decided on Thursday it wasn't worth keeping two of the suspected attackers in custody.

'School and home, that's it.'

Kendra Briggs, an associate judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, informed the female suspect that she would move to a youth shelter house and informed the male suspect that he would get to hang out at his mother's home, reported the Washington Post, which was granted access to the Thursday hearing on the condition that it not reveal the identities of the suspects.

Up until this week, the suspects were being held at D.C.'s Youth Services Center, an 88-bed secure facility that keeps detainees under continuous supervision. Although the suspects will enjoy relative freedom, they will still be subjected to electronic monitoring and a 24-hour curfew.

The Biden judge decided to let the male suspect stay with his mother because the shelter house was supposedly too far from his school.

"I don't want to put hardship on your family," Briggs said to the apparent thug.

"School and home, that's it," said Briggs, whose nomination was opposed by Republican Sens. Rick Scott (Fla.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.). "The fact that this court is stepping you down from Youth Services Center is a serious step."

'The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these 'minors' as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14.'

The attorney for the male suspect boasted that to his knowledge, his client had not yet misbehaved at the Youth Services Center.

Prosecutors suggested that the female suspect, who faces trial next week for a separate case in Maryland, is a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Despite the prosecutors' concerns and acknowledging that the female suspect had "major truancy issues," the Biden appointee still decided to reduce her level of detention.

Briggs told the suspects that they are not allowed to possess weapons and are to stay out of other people's vehicles unless they have permission from the owner.

The judge's order flies in the face of Trump's expectation.

Following Coristine's attack, Trump noted, "Local 'youths' and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released."

"They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!" the president continued. "The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these 'minors' as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14."

