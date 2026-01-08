Nick Reiner's high-powered attorney withdraws from case — but insists former client 'is not guilty of murder. Print that!'

High-powered attorney Alan Jackson on Wednesday said he "had to withdraw" from the murder case focusing on his now-former client Nick Reiner, who is accused of murdering his parents — Hollywood icon Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70 — last month.

Jackson told reporters that "circumstances beyond our control — but more importantly beyond Nick's control — have dictated that sadly it's made it impossible for us to continue our representation of Nick."

Prosecutors have said they have not yet decided if they will seek the death penalty.

Jackson added that he's "legally and ethically prohibited from explaining all the reasons why" he withdrew from the case but noted that he and his team "remain deeply, deeply committed to Nick Reiner and his best interests."

The attorney also told reporters that "we're not just convinced — we know — that the legal process will reveal the true facts of the circumstances surrounding this case, Nick's case" and that "we've investigated this matter top to bottom, back to front. What we've learned — and you can take this to the bank — is that pursuant to the laws of this state, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder. Print that! Print that!"

Nick Reiner did not enter a plea when he returned to court Wednesday and is now assigned a public defender, Kimberly Green, KABC-TV reported, adding that he will return to court Feb. 23 and remains in jail on no bail.

The New York Times said Jackson withdrawing from the case "may suggest that the Reiner family — Nick has two siblings — has distanced itself from [Nick] Reiner and his legal case, at least financially.

Nick Reiner, 32 — who faces two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of multiple murders — in court spoke only when the judge asked if he waives his right to a speedy trial, saying, "Yes, I agree, your honor," KABC reported.

Reiner was ordered to remain behind bars at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles without bail following his first court appearance on Dec. 17, when he wore shackles and a suicide prevention smock, the station said.

Reiner reportedly was removed from suicide watch ahead of his arraignment, KABC reported, adding that he could enter a not guilty plea by reason of insanity.

More from the station:

If Nick Reiner pleads not guilty next month, the case would normally head toward a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence for him to stand trial. His mental competence for trial could also be a factor.



A decade ago, Nick Reiner publicly discussed his severe struggles with addiction and mental health after making a movie with his father, "Being Charlie," that was very loosely based on their lives.

The Reiners were killed early in the morning of Dec. 14 and were found in the late afternoon the same day, authorities said, according to KABC.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said in initial findings that the couple died from "multiple sharp force injuries" but released no other details, the station said, adding that police have said nothing about possible motives.

The counts against Reiner come with special circumstances of multiple murders and an allegation that he used a dangerous weapon, a knife, KABC said, adding that the additions could mean a more severe sentence.

Blood allegedly was found in a hotel room Nick Reiner checked into hours after arguing with his famed moviemaker father at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party, which took place Dec. 13.

Nick Reiner's behavior alarmed guests at the party, the New York Times reported in a separate story, citing two attendees who asked not to be named in order to maintain relationships.

More from the Times:

Rob and Nick Reiner got into a shouting match at the party in West Los Angeles, said one of the attendees, who recalled Rob Reiner telling his son that his behavior was inappropriate. The attendee, who did not speak to the Reiners at the party, said that people seemed to be very aware of Nick Reiner's history with drug abuse, which the family has discussed publicly.



Another attendee said that he did not witness the dispute, but he recognized Rob Reiner in the crowd and noticed the younger Reiner hovering at the fringes of the informal gathering. The guest said that he and other attendees were worried and that several people commented to him on Nick Reiner's behavior, saying he looked anxious and uncomfortable in a way that deeply unsettled them.

The Reiners were upset and embarrassed about their son's behavior at the party and expressed worries about his health, NBC News reported, citing another person.

What's more, Nick Reiner was alleged to have interrupted a conversation involving comedian Bill Hader, NBC News added. When Hader told Nick Reiner that the conversation was private, the source told the news network that Nick Reiner appeared to pause and stare before "storming off." Hader did not return a request for comment, NBC News also said.

Nick Reiner hours later used his credit card to check into the Pierside Santa Monica hotel around 4 a.m. Dec. 14, TMZ reported, citing sources with direct knowledge.

Eyewitnesses who saw Nick Reiner check into the hotel told TMZ he seemed "tweaked out," but there were no visible signs that he had been in a violent confrontation, and there were no bloodstains or cuts on his body.

TMZ added that Nick Reiner's reservation was for one day, but he never formally checked out.

When hotel staff entered Nick Reiner's room later on the morning of Dec. 14, they found the shower "full of blood" and blood on the bed, TMZ reported, adding that the room's window was covered by bedsheets.

TMZ said Nick Reiner was located and arrested about 20 miles away in Exposition Park, near downtown Los Angeles, around 9:15 p.m. Dec. 14; authorities were called for medical aid to the Reiner home around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14, after which the bodies of the Reiner couple were found.

