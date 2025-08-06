Trump threatens takeover of DC after DOGE's 'Big Balls' was savagely assaulted while defending a young woman

Police data indicates that Washington, D.C., saw a significant drop in violent crime in 2024 and continued improvements this year. Democrat D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made a big deal about this positive trend in her April letter to President Donald Trump's "D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force" as well as in public statements.

Chatter about this trend serves to gloss over how these improvements are relative to statistics in 2023, when the city suffered a 39% increase in violent crime — the biggest violent crime spike in the country — and recorded more murders than in any year since 1997. Despite the spin by city officials, D.C. remains one of America's most dangerous cities and has a long way to go to achieve a passing grade.

The president, who has set his sights on D.C.'s beautification and safety, was recently confronted with yet more evidence of the violent state of the nation's capital, this time manifest in a brutal attack on a former employee. It appears the attack may have been the last straw.

Trump shared an image Monday on Truth Social of a battered and blood-covered man, later identified as Edward Coristine, the young engineer known as "Big Balls" who previously worked for the Department of Government Efficiency.

According to Elon Musk, "a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A DOGE team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her."

Marko Elez, a friend of "Big Balls" who also worked for the DOGE, said that he took the photo and indicated that "Edward protected a young woman from an attempted carjacking by 8 thugs near Dupont Circle."

The Metropolitan Police Department indicated that on Sunday, suspects approached the victims in the 1400 block of Swann Street Northwest, "demanded the victim’s vehicle and then assaulted one of the victims."

According to an incident report obtained by Wired, police saw around 10 juveniles surround what was apparently Coristine's vehicle. Before the mob descended on him, Coristine "pushed" his girlfriend, Emily Bryant, into the car, then "turned to deal with the suspects."

Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

The thugs scattered when nearby police officers exited their vehicle.

Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female of Hyattsville, Maryland, with unarmed carjacking.

Coristine has been hailed as a hero for facing the mob to defend Bryant and back up his nickname.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, for instance, noted, "Not only does Edward Coristine patriotically work to gut our government of waste, fraud, and abuse, he is also a HERO for sacrificing his own safety to defend a helpless woman!"

'Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see.'

Trump, evidently disgusted with how Coristine was "beaten mercilessly by local thugs," noted, "Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local 'youths' and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!"

Trump suggested that the juvenile thugs engaged in such crime should be prosecuted and sentenced as adults "starting at age 14."

Newly confirmed U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro vowed on Monday to "fight crime with a vengeance" and "make sure there are consequences" for crime.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and President Donald Trump. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

"Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see," Trump added in his Truth Social post. "If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore."

Trump has long discussed a federal takeover of the city.

In February, the president suggested that the federal government should govern the district, stating, "I think that we should run it strong, run it with law and order, make it absolutely, flawlessly beautiful, and I think we should take over Washington, D.C., make it safe."

Last month, again, the president suggested, "We could run D.C.," adding that "we want a capital that's run flawlessly, and it wouldn't be hard for us to do it."

During a press conference Monday evening concerning his establishment of a White House Olympics task force, Trump reiterated his intention to take over the city unless things drastically improve.

"Somebody from DOGE was very badly hurt last night. You saw that: a young man who was beat up by a bunch of thugs in D.C.," said the president. "Either they're going to straighten their act out in terms of government and in terms of protection, or we're going to have to federalize and run it the way it's supposed to be run."

Federalizing America's capital in a sustainable fashion would require the repeal or suspension of the District of Columbia's Home Rule Act.

The Home Rule Act of 1973 enabled residents of the district to elect a mayor and a 13-member council and delegated certain powers to the district's local government. D.C. was previously governed by Congress and federal appointees.

Republican lawmakers Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) introduced legislation in February that would repeal the Home Rule Act one year after the passage of the bill.

