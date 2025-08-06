Greg Abbott threatens to ARREST rogue Texas Democrats

One day after a bill passed that would dramatically redraw Texas’ congressional maps, at least 51 Texas House Democrats left the state.

This is known as “breaking quorum” and brings the House to a standstill — preventing any consideration of House Bill 4 by the full chamber.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) was not pleased.

“Real Texans do not run from a fight, but that’s exactly what most of the Texas House Democrats just did. Rather than doing their job and voting on urgent legislation affecting the lives of all Texans, they have fled Texas to deprive the House of the quorum necessary to meet and conduct business,” Abbott said in a statement.

“The truancy ends now. The derelict Democrat House members must return to Texas and be in attendance when the House reconvenes at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 4, 2025,” he continued, before threatening, “For any member who fails to do so, I will invoke Texas Attorney General Opinion No. KP-0382 to remove the missing Democrats from membership in the Texas House.”

Abbott also reminded the Democrats that they “may also have committed felonies.”

“Many absentee Democrats are soliciting funds to evade the fines they will incur under House rules. Any Democrat who ‘solicits, accepts, or agrees to accept’ such funds to assist in the violation of legislative duties or for purposes of skipping a vote may have violated bribery laws,” Abbott said.

“The same could be true for any other person who ‘offers, confers, or agrees to confer’ such funds to fleeing Democrat House members,” he added.

“And then he goes on to say that he will work with DPS to extradite the Texas Democrats who skipped the session,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales explains on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

Gonzales, who historically hasn’t been a fan of Abbott, may be changing her tune.

“Fines will be issued and arrest warrants will be issued to bring the Texas Democrats back and conduct the business that they were sent to the Capitol to do. And if they follow through on this, damn it, Greg, I don’t like you very much, but you’re going to force me to like you if you do that,” Gonzales says.

BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden is on the same page.

“When I read that earlier today, I was like, same thing. Don’t you dare make me like you, Greg Abbott, because this is awesome,” he says, adding, “I mean, it was a brilliantly worded statement.”

