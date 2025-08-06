AP gets annihilated online for sympathetic report on terrorists injured in Israeli pager attack

The Associated Press faced fierce backlash after publishing what appeared to be a sympathetic portrayal of the terrorists who were injured in the acclaimed Israeli pager attack.

The AP interviewed Syrians and Lebanese people injured in the Israeli operation that involved remotely detonating explosives in beepers and walkie-talkies that were used by members of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Sept. 2024.

'Their moral compass must've blown up with the beepers.'

While the operation was praised for its cleverness and accuracy by defenders of Israel, others pointed to the civilian injuries to accuse Israel of a war crime.

"Ten months later, survivors are on a slow, painful path to recovery," the AP reported. "They are easily identifiable, with missing eyes, faces laced with scars, hands with missing fingers — signs of the moment when they checked the buzzing devices. The scars also mark them as a likely Hezbollah member or a dependent."

Many online were incensed at the AP article and lambasted the news outlet.

"Hezbollah provided @AP with eight people to talk to for this story. Of the eight, two were children, two were women, and one was a preacher. Hardly a representative sample of the vast majority of those affected by the operation who were high enough on the Hezbollah food chain to warrant receiving a pager in the first place," argued Jewish Insider editor Melissa Weiss.

"Depraved AP 'report' sympathizing with the Hezbollah terrorists. Just outrageous," replied Rebeccah Heinrichs of the Hudson Institute.

"Ho-Lee Crap. The AP literally just ran an article about the poor Hezbollah terrorists who were injured in Operation Grim Beeper. A new low, even for the AP," responded writer Eitan Fischberger.

"Was there an editor or management level employee at @AP who stopped and asked if they should really publish a puff piece article to gather sympathy for the Hezbollah terrorists who were injured in the pager operation? Their moral compass must've blown up with the beepers," said Newsweek opinion contributor Joel Petlin.

"You know how biased the AP really is when they show more empathy for injured Hezbollah terrorists than for Israeli hostages," responded author Hen Mazzig.

RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez nailed with online backlash after bizarre response to pager attack on Hezbollah

"Terrorist simping hits new levels at the @ap," replied commentator Katie Pavlich.

"AP: Won’t someone PLEASE think of the terrorists?!" joked Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia.

Others pointed out that the report confirmed that the majority of those injured by the operation were Hezbollah terrorists.

The AP report said the operation wounded 3,000 people and killed 12, two of whom were children.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!