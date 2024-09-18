Ocasio-Cortez nailed with online backlash after bizarre response to pager attack on Hezbollah

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York offered a bizarre response to the astounding pager attack on members of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

While many praised the ingenuity and precision of the attack on the terror group, Ocasio-Cortez issued a demand for assurance that the U.S. didn't provide any assistance to the operation.

'You obscene shill for jihadists and Jew-haters!'

"Israel’s pager attack in Lebanon detonated thousands of handheld devices across of a slew of public spaces, seriously injuring and killing innocent civilians," she wrote in a post on social media.

"This attack clearly and unequivocally violates international humanitarian law and undermines US efforts to prevent a wider conflict," Ocasio-Cortez added. "Congress needs a full accounting of the attack, including an answer from the State Department as to whether any US assistance went into the development or deployment of this technology."

Ocasio-Cortez was immediately assailed online for the post.

"You can’t even bring yourself to say Hezbollah, you obscene shill for jihadists and Jew-haters! Shame on you!" replied human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky.

"It's hard to conceive of a counterterrorism operation that has more precisely targeted terrorists while limiting civilian casualties than detonating the pagers of Hezbollah terrorists. So naturally @AOC is outraged," responded Philip Klein of National Review.

"It's the most targeted anti-terror strike in human history. But sure, go on with your pro-Hezbollah propaganda efforts. After all, some of your friends had a rough day," wrote Ben Shapiro.

"This is complete nonsense and proves unequivocally that AOC and her ilk will attack Israel regardless how it conducts itself," read another popular response. "This is moral bankruptcy at its worst. It shows such ignorance and bad judgment that it would be deplorable for any normal person, much less a member of Congress."

Ocasio-Cortez wasn't the only member of "The Squad" who faced backlash. Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan faced savage mockery after she criticized the attack on Hezbollah.

On Wednesday another attack hit Hezbollah members in Lebanon as walkie-talkies and other electronic devices exploded. Israel has not officially taken responsibility for either operation.

Whether Ocasio-Cortez's demand will be met or not, at least one report said that Israel did not alert the U.S. about the operation beforehand, implying that America had no hand in aiding the attack.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!