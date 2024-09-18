Israel-hating Rashida Tlaib calls Lebanon pager explosions 'disgusting' — and mocking commenters absolutely savage her

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) not surprisingly called Tuesday's jaw-dropping pager explosions across Lebanon — which targeted Hezbollah terrorists — "disgusting" on X:

But observers didn't let the anti-Israel congresswoman — who actually has spoken positively about a rallying cry that calls for the Jewish nation's extermination — get away with it.

'We’re very sorry that your loved ones in Hezbollah will not be able to reproduce,' another commenter quipped.

It was, in fact, a mockery bonanza.

What's the background?

Hezbollah's pagers exploded "nearly simultaneously" in Lebanon and Syria, killing at least 12 and wounding around 2,800, the Associated Press said, adding that two children were among the dead. Hezbollah and the Lebanese government blamed Israel, the AP said.

The Israeli operation involved hiding explosives in Taiwanese-made pagers imported into Lebanon, the New York Times reported, citing American and other officials briefed on the operation. The Times, citing two of the officials, said the explosive material — as little as one to two ounces — was placed next to pager batteries. Switches also were embedded that could be remotely triggered to detonate the explosives, the paper said.

The Times, citing two of the officials, said the pagers at 3:30 p.m. in Lebanon received a message that appeared as though it was coming from Hezbollah’s leadership — but instead the messages activated the explosives.

'Some beepers did some things'

Scores of commenters responded to Tlaib's "disgusting" remark with brutal mockery — among them Jordan Schachtel who asked Tlaib, "Did you leave your pager at home today?"

The following is just a smattering of the barbs thrown Tlaib's way:

"You taking the side of Hezbollah members is the least surprising news maybe ever," one commenter wrote.

"Disgusting is [the] terrorist who launched rockets and killed 12 children in Israel," another commenter noted. "But you didn’t condemn that, right?"

"Some beepers did some things," another commenter replied mockingly in reference to Tlaib's fellow Squad member, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who infamously remarked "some people did something" when speaking about 9/11 terrorists.

"The most targeted strike against terrorists, and Rashida still has a problem because…. Jews," another commenter said.

"Disgusting is that the United States allows a jihadi to hold public office," another commenter declared. "Our highest offices are infiltrated, and these radicals continue to gain power. Make no mistake, this woman is a threat to our nation."

"Thank you for confirming Lebanon is infested with terrorists, who happened to be in grocery stores, barber shops, etc.," another commenter observed.

"We’re very sorry that your loved ones in Hezbollah will not be able to reproduce," another commenter quipped. "We promise not to call them nutcases or have a ball celebrating their lack thereof."

"Have you tried not firing rockets into Israel every day since Oct 7?" another commenter inquired.

Anything else?

Hezbollah vowed revenge for the pager explosions, the Washington Post said, noting that the terror group said the "criminal enemy must await" a "reckoning" for "its massacre on Tuesday."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!