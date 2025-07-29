Liz Wheeler notices something others missed in Obama’s Russiagate statement

Following National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard’s declassification of a trove of documents related to Russiagate, President Trump, in a recent press conference, was clear that former President Barack Obama should be targeted by the Department of Justice in its criminal investigation.

“From your perspective, who should the DOJ target as part of their investigation? What specific figures in the Obama administration?” one reporter asked.

“Well, based on what I read, and I read pretty much what you read, it would be President Obama,” President Trump responded candidly. “He started it, and Biden was there with him, and Comey was there and Clapper ... Brennan – they were all there.”

“If you look at those papers, they have them stone cold, and it was President Obama,” he reiterated.

“Look, he's guilty. It's not a question.”

Shortly after the press conference, an Obama spokesperson named Patrick Rodenbush issued a statement in response to President Trump’s comments.

Liz Wheeler, BlazeTV host, shares a tweet from MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin, who shared the statement:

Liz couldn’t help but notice something peculiar about this statement: “He never actually denied it.”

“The first thing that you do if you're falsely accused is you say, ‘That is false. That is categorically false. That is not true,”’ says Liz. “It's human nature."

Liz recalls when Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was falsely accused of sexual assault during his Supreme Court nomination in 2018. He stood before the Senate Judiciary Committee and delivered a “passionate emotional defense” of his character.

“He used words that didn't sound like they were written by a speech writer. They were just from his gut ... and it resonated with the American people because we know that when you're falsely accused of doing something, your reaction is visceral,” says Liz.

The response from Obama’s spokesperson contained no such denial of guilt.

“Barack Obama didn't deny it. He said, ‘The allegations are ridiculous,”’ says Liz.

To hear more of her commentary, watch the episode above.

