5 charged in Cincinnati mob attack — and new details emerge about woman punched in face, apparently knocked out cold by thug

While police in Cincinnati said they've charged five people in connection with the brutal mob beatdown that took place downtown over the weekend, details have emerged about the woman seen in a cellphone video of the attack getting punched in the face by a thug — and apparently knocked out cold.

"We have victims and suspects identified,” Police Chief Teresa A. Theetge said Monday, according to NewsNation. “We have charged five people, and we anticipate there will be more. Anyone who put their hands on another individual during this incident in an attempt to cause harm will face consequences.”

'You had a grown man who sucker punched a middle-aged woman. ... That person ought to go to jail for a very long time — and frankly, he's lucky there weren't some better people around because they would've handled it themselves.'

Fox News said the incident is now under investigation as a potential hate crime. The names of those charged have not been released yet, WXIX-TV reported.

NewsNation said the mob attack took place just after 3 a.m. Saturday, and police arrived at 3:12 a.m. after the beatdown had ended. NewsNation said most participants had departed but that victims were still present.

One of the victims was a woman in a blue dress who in the main cellphone video is seen apparently trying to intervene on behalf of one of the beaten-up men, but she's punched in the back of her head by another female — and seconds later a male punches her in the face, knocking her flat on her back on the street. (The violence against her begins at the 1:35 mark — and it appears the clip may not be viewable unless you're signed into X.)

A disturbing close-up of the woman's face shows her eyes wide open and body motionless before a few people try to help her up.

Vivek Ramaswamy — who's running for Ohio governor — posted that image on X and noted that he interacted on Monday with the brutalized woman: "I spoke to Holly earlier today (the woman tragically assaulted in Cincinnati this weekend). She’s a single working mom who went to a friend’s birthday party."

Ramaswamy also noted in his post that "Holly said not a single local or state official had yet reached out as of earlier this afternoon, other than one police detective" but that she "appreciates the kind words and prayers from patriots across the country."

Vice President JD Vance had harsh words for those who hurt the woman, particularly the male who punched her down to the surface of the street: "You had a grown man who sucker punched a middle-aged woman. ... That person ought to go to jail for a very long time — and frankly, he's lucky there weren't some better people around because they would've handled it themselves."

Earlier in the aforementioned main cellphone clip, the man she was trying help — dressed in a white shirt and black pants — was chased into the street and knocked down before multiple attackers repeatedly punched and kicked and stomped him over the course of nearly a minute amid hooting and hollering.

A set of three other videos appear to show the same beatdown from different vantage points — and additional victims are seen. (Again, the clips may not be viewable unless you're signed into X.)

One that lasts 23 seconds shows three other men knocked to the surface of the same street. Then one attacker leaps and lands his body atop one of the male victims — pro wrestling-style — while the victim is still lying on the street surface. Afterward, a laughing, smiling male pulls the attacker away.

Another video that lasts 12 seconds shows what appears to be the same victim from the 23-second video getting pummeled from behind and knocked to the ground as a voice is heard saying "sleep him again!" The victim is then dragged by his foot into the middle of the street.

The third video — which lasts one minute and 14 seconds — appears to show what preceded the beatdown in the main video. It shows the man dressed in the white shirt and black pants — who was beaten up in the first video — squaring off with a male in a red shirt and black shorts who would soon take part in the mob attack. It appears to show the man dressed in the white shirt and black pants making physical contact with the male in the red shirt and black shorts — and then it's on.

An additional Facebook video appears to show even more of what occurred prior to the mob attack. It depicts what seems to be a verbal argument and minor scuffle that was on its way to calming down, and then the man dressed in the white shirt and black pants seems to lightly slap the face of the male in the red shirt and black shorts, which — as noted above — leads to the beatdown.

However, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock on Monday stated on “Jason Whitlock Harmony" that he's heard the argument that the man dressed in the white shirt and black pants — a white man — "started it" by making physical contact with the male in the red shirt and black shorts — a black man, and that was justification for the mob attack.

"That's ridiculous to me," Whitlock said. "The level of attack on this man? Completely unjustified."

BlazeTV contributor Shemeka Michelle agreed, telling Whitlock the attack was "definitely unjustified. When they tried to show the video of the guy in the red being pushed and acting as if that was justification. ... But for all of these people to jump in — and it wasn't just men jumping in; there were women jumping in as if they were men."

Whitlock on Sunday posted a message on X calling out the mob attack, saying that "this behavior and lack of national outrage are unsustainable. It's unsustainable. The anti-white bigotry at the root of this behavior must be addressed. Sickening."

NewsNation reported that Police Chief Theetge blasted bystanders, noting that despite the preponderance of people with cell phones out and recording the beatdown, only one person called 911.

“For all those people recording with cell phones and for us to only get one call is unacceptable in this city,” Theetge added, according to the outlet.

The chief also ripped those who posted videos of the attack on social media given that the clips don't show the full context of it, NewsNation said: “That social media post and your coverage of it distorts the content of what actually happened and makes our jobs more difficult.”

