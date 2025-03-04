Victim brutally beaten by gang of bike-riding thugs speaks out: 'I'm thankful to God that it was only as bad as it was'

Maurice Benaim had no grand plans for how he'd spend the rest of his Saturday last month in Los Angeles.

“My day was so vanilla," Benaim told KNBC-TV. "All I wanted to do was go to the store, get my tangerine juice, maybe get some food, and watch the Lakers game."

'I just hope it's a sign for them and their friends to maybe put down the violence.'

But a gang of 20 to 30 teens riding bicycles changed all of that.

Benaim — who was driving his car — told KNBC the bicycle-riding teens took over the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Carillo Drive around 5 p.m. Feb. 22. The area is about 10 minutes southeast of Beverly Hills.

Benaim told the station he honked his horn to alert one of the riders.

"I was trying to notify the kid that [the traffic light is] turning red, and I'm going to be right behind you — and make sure he doesn't hit me," he recounted to KNBC.

Then, Benaim told the station, "His friend gets upset."

With that, the bike riders threatened Benaim, allegedly told him one of them had a gun, and then smashed his right taillight, KNBC said.

Benaim stopped his car and got out, the station said, adding that he was immediately overwhelmed as bike riders surrounded him and began viciously punching, kicking, and stomping him.

Cellphone video shows the mob of at least a dozen beating up the lone man who winds up flat on his back, barely moving in the middle of the busy street. Los Angeles Police said the attacking bike riders are between 16 and 18 years old. They all fled before officers and first responders arrived.

A KTLA-TV video report noted that the bike riders were "attacking cars all along" San Vicente Boulevard when one man called them out.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and treated the victim, who sustained minor and visible injuries, police said, adding that the victim declined to be taken to the hospital.

Benaim suffered injuries to his head and face, KNBC said. Nearly a week after the attack, he told the station he's still in pain and struggles with sleep due to his injuries as well as the emotional and psychological toll the attack had on him.

"Daily, it gets better," he added to the station. "I find something to be happy about."

In the wake of the beatdown, two teens have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, KCAL-TV reported, citing the office of city Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, who represents the area where the attack took place. The suspects' identities were not released, KABC-TV said.

Benaim told KNBC he hopes that by sharing his story the rest of the suspects will come forward and recognize the impact of their actions: "I just hope it's a sign for them and their friends to maybe put down the violence."

You can view KNBC's video report here; it includes the station's interview with Benaim.

Police said those with information about the attack should call Wilshire Area’s Detective Carlos, Serial No. 41244, at 213-922-8229. During nonbusiness hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247), police said, adding that those wishing to remain anonymous should call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Police added that tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile app and select L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

Not a new trend

Blaze News has covered numerous stories about violent crimes carried out by such gangs on wheels. In L.A., a mob of about 30 teenagers on bicycles were caught on video brutally beating up and robbing a lone man last August.

But sometimes, they just rob businesses. Bicycle-riding mobs looting 7-Elevens was a recent trend in L.A. Also last August, a mob of about 20 individuals pulled off three nighttime smash-and-grab robberies in a span of 20 minutes. In September, 50 juveniles on bicycles easily ransacked and robbed a 7-Eleven in L.A. and escaped police. But later that same month, there was a small break when a handful of parents turned in their kids after L.A. police shared nearly 200 surveillance images of recent 7-Eleven mob robberies by "youthful males."

