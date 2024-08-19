Mob pulls off 3 smash-and-grab robberies in 20 minutes at LA 7-Elevens — on same day Newsom signs bills fighting same crimes

A mob of about 20 individuals pulled off three smash-and-grab robberies in 20 minutes Friday night at Hollywood 7-Elevens — the same day Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed bills into law that are said to combat such crimes, KNBC-TV reported.

The crooks fled on bicycles from the stores, which are within a two-mile radius of each other, the station said.

The station also rolled surveillance video of a similar smash-and-grab by a mob of teenagers at another area 7-Eleven the previous week.

The first store on 7040 West Sunset Blvd. was robbed just after 8 p.m., KNBC said, adding that the business was left with a broken window.



The second store near Hollywood and Highland was robbed at 8:16 p.m., the station said, adding that the crooks assaulted an employee.

The third store at 5700 Santa Monica Boulevard was robbed at 8:22 p.m., KNBC said.

More from the station:

The string of robberies took place on the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bipartisan package of 10 bills that aims to crack down on smash-and-grab robberies and property crimes, making it easier to go after repeat shoplifters and auto thieves and increase penalties for those running professional reselling schemes.

It's worth noting that a mob of about 30 teenagers on bicycles were caught on video brutally beating up and robbing a lone man in downtown Los Angeles earlier this month. The victim suffered a broken leg — which will require surgery — as well as deep cuts all over his body after getting kicked and punched while on the ground.

How are observers reacting?

Over 150 comments were logged under the KNBC YouTube video report — and as you might expect, they weren't happy:

"Parent is like, 'Bring me home some chips & cigarettes sweetie. Have fun,'" one commenter noted sarcastically.

"How sad is an entire state [that has] been taken over by teenagers?!?!" another commenter opined.

"Stop calling them people. People don't act this way," another commenter stated. "Clearly this is some other species."

"Only bookstores are safe in California," another commenter quipped.

